RRB Group ‘C’ ALP & Technician (CEN 01/2018) Admit Card for 14th August Exam Released, Download Now
The board had released the schedule of 1st stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) and the date of e-call letter download on 3rd August 2018. The link to download the admit card for the test scheduled on 14th August 2018 is activated now.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
RRB Group ‘C’ ALP & Technician (CEN 01/2018) Admit Card for 14th August 2018 exam has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of India on its regional websites, eg: rrbmumbai.gov.in for Mumbai region.
The board had released the schedule of 1st stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) and the date of e-call letter download on 3rd August 2018. The link to download the admit card for the test scheduled on 14th August 2018 is activated now.
Candidates appearing for the recruitment for the post of RRB Group ‘C’ ALP and Technician can visit their regional RRB website and download their admit card by following the instructions given below:
How to download RRB Group ‘C’ ALP & Technician (CEN 01/2018) Admit Card for 14th August 2018 exam?
Step 1 – Visit the official RRB website, eg: for Mumbai - http://rrbmumbai.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here to view important notice regarding e-call letter download’ link on the home page
Step 3 – Click on the link given on a PDF page ‘https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html’
Step 4 – Enter details like registration number and date of birth as password
Step 5 – Click on Login
Step 6 – Admit card will display
Step 7 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://dc4g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html
Candidate can also read the detailed scheduled of the of 1st stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) and the date of e-call letter download in below mentioned url:
http://rrbmumbai.gov.in/newpdf/e-call_letter_download_05-08-18.pdf
