GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RRB Group ‘C’ ALP & Technician (CEN 01/2018) Admit Card Released, Download Now!

Candidates who had applied for the recruitment for the post of Group ‘C’ ALP & Technician must visit the relevant regional website to download the admit card.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 6, 2018, 11:15 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RRB Group ‘C’ ALP & Technician (CEN 01/2018) Admit Card Released, Download Now!
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
RRB Group ‘C’ ALP & Technician (CEN 01/2018) Admit Card has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of India on the regional RRB websites.

The examination for the post of ALP and Technician is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 9th August 2018.

Candidates who had applied for the recruitment for the post of Group ‘C’ ALP & Technician must visit the relevant regional website to download the admit card. Steps are given below:

How o download RRB Group ‘C’ ALP & Technician (CEN 01/2018) Admit Card?

Step 1 - Visit the regional website - http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘CEN 01/2018-e-Call Letter download (ALP & Technician)’ on the home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display consist of a url
Step 4 – Click on the mentioned url
Step 5 – Enter details like User Id or Registration Number and date of birth
Step 6 – Click on Login
Step 7 – Admit card will display
Step 8 – Download the Admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html
Candidates can also check the detailed notification of the dates for the 1st Stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) 2018 at the below mentioned url:

http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/e-call-letter-download-05-08-18.pdf

The first stage of examination i.e. Computer based Test (CBT) is scheduled on 9th August 2018 for recruitment of ALP & Technicians and the duration of the test would be for 60 minutes. There will be a total of 75Multiple Choice Questions.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...