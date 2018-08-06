RRB Group ‘C’ ALP & Technician (CEN 01/2018) Admit Card Released, Download Now!

RRB Group ‘C’ ALP & Technician (CEN 01/2018) Admit Card has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of India on the regional RRB websites.The examination for the post of ALP and Technician is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 9th August 2018.Candidates who had applied for the recruitment for the post of Group ‘C’ ALP & Technician must visit the relevant regional website to download the admit card. Steps are given below:How o download RRB Group ‘C’ ALP & Technician (CEN 01/2018) Admit Card?Step 1 - Visit the regional website - http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/Step 2 – Click on link ‘CEN 01/2018-e-Call Letter download (ALP & Technician)’ on the home pageStep 3 – a PDF file will display consist of a urlStep 4 – Click on the mentioned urlStep 5 – Enter details like User Id or Registration Number and date of birthStep 6 – Click on LoginStep 7 – Admit card will displayStep 8 – Download the Admit card and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.htmlCandidates can also check the detailed notification of the dates for the 1st Stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) 2018 at the below mentioned url:http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/e-call-letter-download-05-08-18.pdfThe first stage of examination i.e. Computer based Test (CBT) is scheduled on 9th August 2018 for recruitment of ALP & Technicians and the duration of the test would be for 60 minutes. There will be a total of 75Multiple Choice Questions.