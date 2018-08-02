RRB Group 'C' ALP & Technician (CEN 01/2018) Posts to Increase from 26,502 to 60,000, Read Notification here!

RRB Group C Recruitment 2018 is set to be increased to 60,000 vacancies. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of India has made an official announcement regarding the increase of number of posts for the recruitment of Group ‘C’ for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians from 26,502 vacancies to 60,000.‘RRBs have notified 26,502 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians. In terms of Para 7 of CEN under the head “Important Instructions”, the above vacancies were provisional.’ read the notification that can be read at the url mentioned below:The Railway Recruitment Board will publish post wise details of vacancies on the official website soon, hence candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the RRB website to get further updates.The first stage of examination i.e. Computer based Test (CBT) is scheduled on 9th August 2018 for recruitment of ALP & Technicians and the duration of the test would be for 60 minutes. The total number of questions in the test will be 75 and the pattern of the test would be Multiple Choice Questions. The admit card for the same will likely to release on 5th August 2018.