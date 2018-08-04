English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RRB Group ‘C’ ALP & Technician (CEN 01/2018) Recruitment 2018 Notice out for Exam Language at rrbmumbai.gov.in, Check Now!
It is notable that RRB has increased the number of vacancies for the RRB ALP & Technician recruitment – CEN 01/2018 from 26,502 to 60,000.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
RRB Recruitment 2018 notice has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of India regarding the choice of language from a list of 15 languages as exam Language for giving Computer Based Test (CBT) irrespective of the language opted at the time of online application process for the recruitment of Group ‘C’ for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians. The examination for the post of ALP and Technician is scheduled to take place on 9th August 2018 by the RRB and the admit card for the same is likely to release tomorrow i.e. on 5th August 2018.
Candidates appearing for the recruitment for the post of RRB Group ‘C’ ALP and Technician can read the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://rrbmumbai.gov.in/newpdf/0308Notice_on_Exam_Language_03-08-18.pdf
It is notable that RRB has increased the number of vacancies for the RRB ALP & Technician recruitment – CEN 01/2018 from 26,502 to 60,000.
The first stage of examination i.e. Computer based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be organized on 9th August 2018 and the duration of the test would be for 60 minutes. The total number of questions in the test will be 75 and the pattern of the test would be Multiple Choice Questions.
Also Watch
Candidates appearing for the recruitment for the post of RRB Group ‘C’ ALP and Technician can read the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://rrbmumbai.gov.in/newpdf/0308Notice_on_Exam_Language_03-08-18.pdf
It is notable that RRB has increased the number of vacancies for the RRB ALP & Technician recruitment – CEN 01/2018 from 26,502 to 60,000.
The first stage of examination i.e. Computer based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be organized on 9th August 2018 and the duration of the test would be for 60 minutes. The total number of questions in the test will be 75 and the pattern of the test would be Multiple Choice Questions.
Also Watch
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Being Trolled Online: I Look at It As an Insight into Minds
- Madhu Chopra Finally Clears the Air on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Rumours
- 'Kim Jong Un' and 'Donald Trump' Grace England's 1000th Test
- Apple Makes History, Becomes World's First Trillion Dollar Company
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...