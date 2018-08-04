RRB Group ‘C’ ALP & Technician (CEN 01/2018) Recruitment 2018 Notice out for Exam Language at rrbmumbai.gov.in, Check Now!

RRB Recruitment 2018 notice has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of India regarding the choice of language from a list of 15 languages as exam Language for giving Computer Based Test (CBT) irrespective of the language opted at the time of online application process for the recruitment of Group ‘C’ for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians. The examination for the post of ALP and Technician is scheduled to take place on 9th August 2018 by the RRB and the admit card for the same is likely to release tomorrow i.e. on 5th August 2018.Candidates appearing for the recruitment for the post of RRB Group ‘C’ ALP and Technician can read the official notification at the below mentioned url:It is notable that RRB has increased the number of vacancies for the RRB ALP & Technician recruitment – CEN 01/2018 from 26,502 to 60,000.The first stage of examination i.e. Computer based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be organized on 9th August 2018 and the duration of the test would be for 60 minutes. The total number of questions in the test will be 75 and the pattern of the test would be Multiple Choice Questions.