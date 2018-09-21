English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RRB Group C ALP Technician Exam 2018 Objection Tracker live, Raise Objections till 25th September 2018
The Indian Railways had released the Answer Keys for RRB Group C ALP Technician Exam 2018 last week, based on which candidates who had appeared for the RRB Group C ALP Technician Exam 2018 can raise objections till 25th September 2018, 11:55pm.
RRB Group C ALP Technician Exam 2018 Objection Tracker for First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) is live now on the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs).
