1-min read

RRB Group C ALP Technician Exam 2018 Objection Tracker live, Raise Objections till 25th September 2018

The Indian Railways had released the Answer Keys for RRB Group C ALP Technician Exam 2018 last week, based on which candidates who had appeared for the RRB Group C ALP Technician Exam 2018 can raise objections till 25th September 2018, 11:55pm.

Updated:September 21, 2018, 12:55 PM IST
RRB Group C ALP Technician Exam 2018 Objection Tracker live, Raise Objections till 25th September 2018
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
RRB Group C ALP Technician Exam 2018 Objection Tracker for First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) is live now on the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs).

The Indian Railways had released the Answer Keys for RRB Group C ALP Technician Exam 2018 last week, based on which candidates who had appeared for the RRB Group C ALP Technician Exam 2018 can raise objections till 25th September 2018, 11:55pm.

How to raise objections for RRB Group C ALP Technician Exam 2018?

Step 1 – Visit your Regional Railway Recruitment Board’s website – eg: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘CEN-01/2018 - Click here for Objection Tracker for the candidates appeared in 1st Stage CBT (ALP & Technicians). This link shall be live from 21st Sept 2018; 11:00 hrs to 25th Sept 2018; 23:55 hrs
Step 3 – Click on Login to raise Objections tab
Step 4 – Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, captcha code and click on Login
Step 5 – Raise Objections

Direct Link - https://rrbalp.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html

The correct answers are marked with Green Tick, therefore, to raise an objection you must file your concern only against questions and their respective alternatives, in English language only.

Objection once raised cannot be edited, so submit your challenge diligently. Candidates can also view status of the questions and candidate answers/responses in the Question view on the right side of the question, i.e. whether the candidate answered a particular question or not, as well as the option chosen at the time of exam.
