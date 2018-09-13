English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RRB Group C Answer Keys and Objections Link to be Released on Friday
As per the official information, in the question paper view, the correct answer will be marked by a green tick mark next to the option.
Image for Representation.
RRB Group C Answer Keys will be released on Friday and the link to raise Objections will be made live soon after that on the official website of the Indian Railways - indianrailways.gov.in.
The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) is scheduled to release the Answer Keys for RRB Group C Recruitment Exam 2018 for ALP & Technicians and invite Objections from September 14, 2018, 9 am. Candidates will be able to raise objections until 18th September 2018, next week.
Candidates who had appeared for the Compute Based Test (CBT) organized by the Railway Recruitment Board in the month of August 2018 (September for Kerala) can check the link below and visit the same tomorrow at 9am to download Provisional Answer Keys and raise objections (if any):
<ahref="https://cdn4.digialm.com/EForms/html/form57281/Instruction.html">https://cdn4.digialm.com/EForms/html/form57281/Instruction.html
The Railway Recruitment Board will release Final Answer Keys after objection management and evaluation of Candidate Response Sheets will be made on the basis of Final Answer Keys.
As per the official information, in the question paper view, the correct answer will be marked by a green tick mark next to the option.
Candidates must raise objections only against questions and their respective alternatives.
Candidates should raise objections in English language only and substantiate their challenge(s) with an authoritative source of information.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
