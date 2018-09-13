GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RRB Group C Answer Keys and Objections Link to be Released on Friday

As per the official information, in the question paper view, the correct answer will be marked by a green tick mark next to the option.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 13, 2018, 5:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RRB Group C Answer Keys and Objections Link to be Released on Friday
Image for Representation.
Loading...
RRB Group C Answer Keys will be released on Friday and the link to raise Objections will be made live soon after that on the official website of the Indian Railways - indianrailways.gov.in.

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) is scheduled to release the Answer Keys for RRB Group C Recruitment Exam 2018 for ALP & Technicians and invite Objections from September 14, 2018, 9 am. Candidates will be able to raise objections until 18th September 2018, next week.

Candidates who had appeared for the Compute Based Test (CBT) organized by the Railway Recruitment Board in the month of August 2018 (September for Kerala) can check the link below and visit the same tomorrow at 9am to download Provisional Answer Keys and raise objections (if any):

<ahref="https://cdn4.digialm.com/EForms/html/form57281/Instruction.html">https://cdn4.digialm.com/EForms/html/form57281/Instruction.html

The Railway Recruitment Board will release Final Answer Keys after objection management and evaluation of Candidate Response Sheets will be made on the basis of Final Answer Keys.

As per the official information, in the question paper view, the correct answer will be marked by a green tick mark next to the option.

Candidates must raise objections only against questions and their respective alternatives.

Candidates should raise objections in English language only and substantiate their challenge(s) with an authoritative source of information.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Shocking Visuals of a DMK District Councillor Beating Up a Woman

Shocking Visuals of a DMK District Councillor Beating Up a Woman

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...