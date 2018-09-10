RRB Group D 2018 Exam City & Date released at rrbcdg.gov.in, Mock Test Link to be active by 3PM

RRB Group D 2018 Exam City and Date have been released by the Regional Railway Recruitment Boards on their official websites for candidates who have been allotted exam dates from 17th September to 16th October 2018.‘Candidates, Please note - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled from 17.09.2018 to 16.10.2018 only.For all remaining candidates the details will be live from 13.09.2018 onward’ read the latest notification on the official website of RRB Ahmedabad and other regional websites of RRBs.Candidates who had successfully registered for the CEN02/2018 Level 1 Recruitment can check their allotted Exam City and Date on the below mentioned url by entering their User Id & Password:The Mock Test link for the Level I Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment of Group D posts is expected to go live by 3PM today. Candidates can check more information from their respective Railway Recruitment Board’s website from the following list:RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)