English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RRB Group D 2018 Exam City & Date released at rrbcdg.gov.in, Mock Test Link to be active by 3PM
For all remaining candidates the details will be live from 13.09.2018 onward’ read the latest notification on the official website of RRB Ahmedabad and other regional websites of RRBs.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
RRB Group D 2018 Exam City and Date have been released by the Regional Railway Recruitment Boards on their official websites for candidates who have been allotted exam dates from 17th September to 16th October 2018.
‘Candidates, Please note - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled from 17.09.2018 to 16.10.2018 only.
For all remaining candidates the details will be live from 13.09.2018 onward’ read the latest notification on the official website of RRB Ahmedabad and other regional websites of RRBs.
Candidates who had successfully registered for the CEN02/2018 Level 1 Recruitment can check their allotted Exam City and Date on the below mentioned url by entering their User Id & Password:
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57738/login.html
The Mock Test link for the Level I Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment of Group D posts is expected to go live by 3PM today. Candidates can check more information from their respective Railway Recruitment Board’s website from the following list:
RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)
RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)
RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)
RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)
RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)
‘Candidates, Please note - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled from 17.09.2018 to 16.10.2018 only.
For all remaining candidates the details will be live from 13.09.2018 onward’ read the latest notification on the official website of RRB Ahmedabad and other regional websites of RRBs.
Candidates who had successfully registered for the CEN02/2018 Level 1 Recruitment can check their allotted Exam City and Date on the below mentioned url by entering their User Id & Password:
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57738/login.html
The Mock Test link for the Level I Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment of Group D posts is expected to go live by 3PM today. Candidates can check more information from their respective Railway Recruitment Board’s website from the following list:
RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)
RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)
RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)
RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)
RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sui Dhaaga Song Khatar Patar has Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma Going for the Kill; Watch Video
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Clocks 241 kmph Speed at Bonneville Salt Flats
- India Making One Error Too Many in the DRS Game
- Realme 2, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and more: Top Five Smartphones With Notch Display Under Rs 20,000
- US Open: After Serena Williams Was Pulled Up, Chair Umpire Fails to Follow Suit With Novak Djokovic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...