RRB Group D 2018 Exam Date & City for CBT after 16th October 2018 at 5PM Today, Check Direct Link Here
The Indian Railways has updated the notification for the same today. ‘Candidates, Please note - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled from 17.09.2018 to 16.10.2018.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
RRB Group D 2018 Exam Date & City details allotted to candidates for Computer Based Test after 16th October 2018 is scheduled to be released today i.e. 5th October 2018, 5PM onwards by the Railway Recruitment Board.
For all remaining candidates the details will be live from 05.10.2018,17:00 hrs onwards’ read the official notification at the RRB’s official page to where candidates can download their e-Call Letters as well as check the Exam City/Date details:
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57738/login.html
Candidates who’ve not been allotted examination date so far must visit the above url at 5PM today to check the exam date, time and city allotted to them. The e-Call Letter will be available 4 days prior to the allotted examination date on the above url itself.
Alternatively, candidates can also visit their respective RRB website and click on the relevant notification.
