RRB Group D 2018 Exam Date & City for CBT after 16th October 2018 Expected Today after 3pm, Stay Tuned

RRB Group D 2018 Exam Date & City details for Computer Based Test scheduled after 16th October 2018 is expected to be released today after 3pm by the Railway Recruitment Board on regional RRB websites.“The exam date, city, schedule of the RRB Group D examinations after October 16 will be released after 3 pm. All the candidates who will appear for the exams can check the details through all the regional websites” Angaraj Mohan, Chief Personnel Officer - Northern Railway, was quoted as saying.As per the official website, the exam city and date details are scheduled to be released tomorrow. ‘Candidates, Please note - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled from 17.09.2018 to 16.10.2018 For all remaining candidates the details will be live from 05.10.2018 onwards’ read the official notification at the following url:https://dc4-g22.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57738/login.htmlCandidates awaiting information on allotted RRB Group D 2018 Exam Date & City must keep a close tab on the above url as well as on their respective regional Railway Recruitment Board’s website to get the information as and when it is released.