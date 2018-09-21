RRB Group D 25th Sept Exam in Bhopal postponed, Exam to be rescheduled after 16th October 2018

RRB Group D 25th September Exam in Bhopal City only has been postponed by the Railway Recruitment Board, Bhopal. In a notification released by RRB, Bhopal on its official website – rrbbpl.nic.in, the Railway Recruitment Board Bhopal has notified that “CBT for Level 1 Posts against CEN 02/2018 scheduled on 25/09/2018 at various centers in Bhopal city only is postponed. This message is already sent through SMS to the candidates. This exam will Reschedule after 16.10.2018. Reschedule date of exam (CBT) will be informed shortly to the candidates through SMS on their registered mobile number.”Thereby, candidates of Bhopal City who were allotted exam date 25th September 2018 for RRB Group D Computer Based Test 2018 must visit the RRB, Bhopal web portal frequently to know the revised schedule for the CBT. RRB Bhopal will also intimate the rescheduled date of exam via SMS on the registered mobile numbers of such candidates.