RRB Group D Admit Card Download Link Working Now, Download e-Call Letter

RRB Group D Admit Card Download Link is back to working now. Yesterday, due to heavy traffic the webpage to download e-Call Letter for RRB Level 1 Group D CBT 2018 exam was showing error message, ‘Too many users are connected. Please try again after few minutes.’ However, the link is working again and candidates who have been allotted exam date from 17th September 2018 to 16th October 2018 can download their e-Call Letter or Admit Card from the below mentioned direct url:Candidates who have not been allotted an exam date as yet, must wait until Sunday, 30th September 2018, when the Railway Recruitment Board will update exam date, city, time and other details on its website for the remaining candidates who have not been allotted CBT between 17th September and 16th October 2018..Meanwhile candidates can practice the Mock Computer Based Test for RRB Group D Level 1 Examination at the following page: