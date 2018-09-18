English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RRB Group D Admit Card Download Link Working Now, Download e-Call Letter
Candidates who have not been allotted an exam date as yet, must wait until Sunday, 30th September 2018, when the Railway Recruitment Board will update exam date, city, time and other details on its website.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RRB Group D Admit Card Download Link is back to working now. Yesterday, due to heavy traffic the webpage to download e-Call Letter for RRB Level 1 Group D CBT 2018 exam was showing error message, ‘Too many users are connected. Please try again after few minutes.’ However, the link is working again and candidates who have been allotted exam date from 17th September 2018 to 16th October 2018 can download their e-Call Letter or Admit Card from the below mentioned direct url:
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57738/login.html
Candidates who have not been allotted an exam date as yet, must wait until Sunday, 30th September 2018, when the Railway Recruitment Board will update exam date, city, time and other details on its website for the remaining candidates who have not been allotted CBT between 17th September and 16th October 2018..
Meanwhile candidates can practice the Mock Computer Based Test for RRB Group D Level 1 Examination at the following page:
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com//OnlineAssessment/index.html?2022@@M8
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57738/login.html
Candidates who have not been allotted an exam date as yet, must wait until Sunday, 30th September 2018, when the Railway Recruitment Board will update exam date, city, time and other details on its website for the remaining candidates who have not been allotted CBT between 17th September and 16th October 2018..
Meanwhile candidates can practice the Mock Computer Based Test for RRB Group D Level 1 Examination at the following page:
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com//OnlineAssessment/index.html?2022@@M8
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Plays 'Hum Honge Kamyab' on Mickey Mouse's Accordion in Germany
- NASA Planet Hunting Probe 'TESS' Shares First Image
- 'This Is Beyond Science' Mumbai Police Again Slams Uday Chopra's 'Legalize Marijuana' Tweet
- Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan's First Look as Fierce Khudabaksh Unveiled; Watch Video
- Bentley Bentayga SUV Worth Rs 4.45 Crore Goes to Roadside Garage for Repair in Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...