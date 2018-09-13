English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RRB Group D Admit Card released, Mock Test Active, Get Direct Links Here
RRB Group D Admit Card: The-Call Letters or Admit Cards are currently available for only those candidates who have been allotted exam dates from 17th September to 16th October 2018.
RRB Group D Admit Card has been released by the Regional Railway Recruitment Boards on their official websites, example rrbcdg.gov.in for RRB Chandigarh. The e-Call Letters or Admit Cards are currently available for only those candidates who have been allotted exam dates from 17th September to 16th October 2018. The Admit Cards are available on the same page where the Exam City and Date details are listed. Candidates eligible to appear for the RRB Group D Recruitment Exam 2018 from 17th September to 16th October 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to download RRB Group D Admit Card 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website of your applicable Railway Recruitment Board – for example Ahmedabad - http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the url that reads, ‘इ-कॉल लेटर, परीक्षा शहर तथा दिनांक की सूचना एवं एससी/एसटी उम्मीदवारों हेतु यात्रा प्राधिकार के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करें Click here to Download E-Call Letter, Exam City and Date advice and SC/ST travel authority’
Step 3 – Enter your User Id and Password to Login
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57738/login.html
The Mock Test Link for Level-1 CBT is also active on the official websites now and can be practiced at the url given below:
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/OnlineAssessment/index.html?2022@@M8
