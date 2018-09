RRB Group D Admit Cards Out: Forgot Registration Number? Know how to check

RRB Group D Admit Cards have so far been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Mumbai amongst others. Candidates will need to type their User Id or Registration Number in order to login to their profile and be able to download their e-Call Letters. However, in case you’ve forgotten your Registration Number, you can retrieve the same by entering your registered email id and date of birth at the url mentioned below:Although each RRB has a dedicated regional website; however, the webpage to download the e-Call Letters or Admit Cards is same as given below:Direct Link - https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57738/login.html Candidates gearing up to appear for the RRB Group D Level 1 Recruitment Exam 2018 can stay up to date by visiting the regional website of their applicable Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) as given in the urls mentioned below:RRB Ahmedabad ( www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in RRB Ajmer ( rrbajmer.gov.in RRB Allahabad ( rrbald.gov.in RRB Bangalore ( rrbbnc.gov.in RRB Bhopal ( www.rrbbpl.nic.in RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)