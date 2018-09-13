GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
RRB Group D Exam 2018: Got a Query? Get it Answered at Computer Based Test – Help Desk

The admit cards have been released for the candidates who’ll be appearing for the exam till 16th October.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 13, 2018, 2:06 PM IST
Screengrab taken from the official website http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
The RRB Group D Exam 2018 CBT is scheduled to begin from 17th September 2018 as part of Indian Railways’ largest recruitment drive. The Admit Cards have been released for the candidates who’ll be appearing for the exam till 16th October 2018, the mock test link is live for candidates to practice and get familiar with the exam pattern, SC/ST Travel Pass is available for download, Forgot Registration Number facility to find your registration number is active; however, if you still have any queries then you can post the same at the url given below:

Computer Based Test – Help Desk Link:
Lodge RRB Group D Exam 2018 Queries Here to Get Answers:
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57767/login.html

The above url requires the candidates to login to their profile using registration number and date of birth and then they are directed to the Computer Based Test – Help Desk.

Download Admit Card Link:

https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57738/login.html

Forgot Registration Number? Find Here

https://bilaspur.rrbonlinereg.com/regprint/UI_ForgotReg.aspx#no-back-button

RRB Group D Level 1 CBT Mock Test Link:

https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/OnlineAssessment/index.html?2022@@M8

 
