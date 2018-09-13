English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RRB Group D Exam 2018: Got a Query? Get it Answered at Computer Based Test – Help Desk
The admit cards have been released for the candidates who’ll be appearing for the exam till 16th October.
Screengrab taken from the official website http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
Loading...
The RRB Group D Exam 2018 CBT is scheduled to begin from 17th September 2018 as part of Indian Railways’ largest recruitment drive. The Admit Cards have been released for the candidates who’ll be appearing for the exam till 16th October 2018, the mock test link is live for candidates to practice and get familiar with the exam pattern, SC/ST Travel Pass is available for download, Forgot Registration Number facility to find your registration number is active; however, if you still have any queries then you can post the same at the url given below:
Computer Based Test – Help Desk Link:
Lodge RRB Group D Exam 2018 Queries Here to Get Answers:
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57767/login.html
The above url requires the candidates to login to their profile using registration number and date of birth and then they are directed to the Computer Based Test – Help Desk.
Download Admit Card Link:
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57738/login.html
Forgot Registration Number? Find Here
https://bilaspur.rrbonlinereg.com/regprint/UI_ForgotReg.aspx#no-back-button
RRB Group D Level 1 CBT Mock Test Link:
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/OnlineAssessment/index.html?2022@@M8
Computer Based Test – Help Desk Link:
Lodge RRB Group D Exam 2018 Queries Here to Get Answers:
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57767/login.html
The above url requires the candidates to login to their profile using registration number and date of birth and then they are directed to the Computer Based Test – Help Desk.
Download Admit Card Link:
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57738/login.html
Forgot Registration Number? Find Here
https://bilaspur.rrbonlinereg.com/regprint/UI_ForgotReg.aspx#no-back-button
RRB Group D Level 1 CBT Mock Test Link:
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/OnlineAssessment/index.html?2022@@M8
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- An Emotional Randhir Kapoor Confirms This Will be the Last Ganesh Utsav for RK Studios
- Bigg Boss 12: All Previous Winners, and What They are Doing Now
- What You Can Get For The Price of an iPhone Xs
- Love Sonia Review: Hope is the Only Guiding Light in This Brutal Tale of Flesh Trade
- 13th September 1969: An Australian Legend is Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...