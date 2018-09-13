RRB Group D Exam 2018: Got a Query? Get it Answered at Computer Based Test – Help Desk

The RRB Group D Exam 2018 CBT is scheduled to begin from 17September 2018 as part of Indian Railways’ largest recruitment drive. The Admit Cards have been released for the candidates who’ll be appearing for the exam till 16October 2018, the mock test link is live for candidates to practice and get familiar with the exam pattern, SC/ST Travel Pass is available for download, Forgot Registration Number facility to find your registration number is active; however, if you still have any queries then you can post the same at the url given below:Lodge RRB Group D Exam 2018 Queries Here to Get Answers:The above url requires the candidates to login to their profile using registration number and date of birth and then they are directed to the Computer Based Test – Help Desk.