RRB Group D Exam Date & City Details Available till 26th Oct, Next Schedule out on 18th Oct, Stay Tuned!

RRB Group D Exam Date and City details are available for candidates who have been allotted Computer Based Test (CBT) date till 26th October 2018 and the Admit Cards will be available on the candidate login page 4 days before the allotted exam date. Candidates who were not scheduled as yet till 26th October 2018 CBT, need to check on 18th October 2018 for the next schedule i.e. for Computer Based Tests from 29th October 2018 onwards.‘CEN-02/2018 - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled till 26.10.2018. The next schedule of exam city and date intimation for the exam starting from 29th October 2018 will be live on 18-10-2018 (Level-1 Posts)’ reads the latest notification by Railways Recruitment Board (RRBs).Also, candidates must note that no CBT will be held on 27th and 28th October 2018.As the recruitment exams are scheduled to be wrapped by December 2018, it is yet to see that the next schedule of CBTs from 29th October 2018 onwards covers the Level-I Recruitment Examinations till which date.Candidates who had successfully registered for the RRB Group D Exam Recruitment 2018 against Advertisement Number - CEN-02/2018 must keep a close tab on the regional RRB websites and must check for their Exam Date and City details, Download e-call letter and SC/ST travel authority (Level-1 Posts) at the below mentioned url: