English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RRB Group D Exam Date & City Details Available till 26th Oct, Next Schedule out on 18th Oct, Stay Tuned!
Railways Recruitment Board, RRB Group D Exam Date and City details are available for the candidates who have been allotted Computer Based Test (CBT) date till 26th October 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RRB Group D Exam Date and City details are available for candidates who have been allotted Computer Based Test (CBT) date till 26th October 2018 and the Admit Cards will be available on the candidate login page 4 days before the allotted exam date. Candidates who were not scheduled as yet till 26th October 2018 CBT, need to check on 18th October 2018 for the next schedule i.e. for Computer Based Tests from 29th October 2018 onwards.
‘CEN-02/2018 - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled till 26.10.2018. The next schedule of exam city and date intimation for the exam starting from 29th October 2018 will be live on 18-10-2018 (Level-1 Posts)’ reads the latest notification by Railways Recruitment Board (RRBs).
Also, candidates must note that no CBT will be held on 27th and 28th October 2018.
As the recruitment exams are scheduled to be wrapped by December 2018, it is yet to see that the next schedule of CBTs from 29th October 2018 onwards covers the Level-I Recruitment Examinations till which date.
Candidates who had successfully registered for the RRB Group D Exam Recruitment 2018 against Advertisement Number - CEN-02/2018 must keep a close tab on the regional RRB websites and must check for their Exam Date and City details, Download e-call letter and SC/ST travel authority (Level-1 Posts) at the below mentioned url:
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57738/login.html
‘CEN-02/2018 - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled till 26.10.2018. The next schedule of exam city and date intimation for the exam starting from 29th October 2018 will be live on 18-10-2018 (Level-1 Posts)’ reads the latest notification by Railways Recruitment Board (RRBs).
Also, candidates must note that no CBT will be held on 27th and 28th October 2018.
As the recruitment exams are scheduled to be wrapped by December 2018, it is yet to see that the next schedule of CBTs from 29th October 2018 onwards covers the Level-I Recruitment Examinations till which date.
Candidates who had successfully registered for the RRB Group D Exam Recruitment 2018 against Advertisement Number - CEN-02/2018 must keep a close tab on the regional RRB websites and must check for their Exam Date and City details, Download e-call letter and SC/ST travel authority (Level-1 Posts) at the below mentioned url:
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57738/login.html
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jalebi Movie Review: Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra’s Tale of a Tasteless Journey
- Fortnite is Now on Android For Everyone: Here is How to Download, And Compatible Devices
- Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava Movie Review: Jr NTR Elevates Tried, Tested Story of Factionalism
- Apple Gets Critical iPhone Technology in $600 Million Dialog Deal
- EXCLUSIVE | Back in a 'Good Space', Yuvraj Singh Eager for One Final Shot At 2019 World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...