English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RRB Group D Exam Date & Schedule to be out on 30th Sept for Remaining Candidates
For all remaining candidates the details will be live from 30.09.2018 onwards’ reads the latest notification flashing on the webpage where this information is going to be made live.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
RRB Group D Exam Date & Schedule release has been postponed to 30th September 2018 for candidates who have not been allotted exam date from 17th September 2018 to 16th October 2018. The Railway Recruitment Board had earlier notified that it will release the exam date & city details for remaining candidates on Thursday, 20th September 2018. However, the same will be now released on Sunday, 30th September 2018.
‘Candidates, Please note - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled from 17.09.2018 to 16.10.2018 For all remaining candidates the details will be live from 30.09.2018 onwards’ reads the latest notification flashing on the webpage where this information is going to be made live.
Candidates who had successfully applied for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2018 via advertisement no. CEN 02/2018 can read the notification at the below mentioned url and check their exam schedule on 30th September at the same url by entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth.
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57738/login.html
‘Candidates, Please note - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled from 17.09.2018 to 16.10.2018 For all remaining candidates the details will be live from 30.09.2018 onwards’ reads the latest notification flashing on the webpage where this information is going to be made live.
Candidates who had successfully applied for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2018 via advertisement no. CEN 02/2018 can read the notification at the below mentioned url and check their exam schedule on 30th September at the same url by entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth.
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57738/login.html
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Plays 'Hum Honge Kamyab' on Mickey Mouse's Accordion in Germany
- Arjun Kapoor's Grandmother Has Found the Perfect Bride for Him in This Actress
- Manmarziyaan Garners Critical Acclaim But Remains Low on Its Day 4 at the Box Office
- KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav Have a Day Out at Arsenal Football Club
- Bentley Bentayga SUV Worth Rs 4.45 Crore Goes to Roadside Garage for Repair in Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...