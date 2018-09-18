RRB Group D Exam Date & Schedule to be out on 30th Sept for Remaining Candidates

RRB Group D Exam Date & Schedule release has been postponed to 30th September 2018 for candidates who have not been allotted exam date from 17th September 2018 to 16th October 2018. The Railway Recruitment Board had earlier notified that it will release the exam date & city details for remaining candidates on Thursday, 20th September 2018. However, the same will be now released on Sunday, 30th September 2018.‘Candidates, Please note - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled from 17.09.2018 to 16.10.2018 For all remaining candidates the details will be live from 30.09.2018 onwards’ reads the latest notification flashing on the webpage where this information is going to be made live.Candidates who had successfully applied for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2018 via advertisement no. CEN 02/2018 can read the notification at the below mentioned url and check their exam schedule on 30th September at the same url by entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth.