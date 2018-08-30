RRB Group D Exam Pattern, Section-Wise Marks, Duration for CBT released, Check Details Here

RRB Group D Exam Pattern and Section-Wise Marks have been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) on their official websites, as per which, the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Group D Recruitment Exam 2018 will comprise of 100 questions divided in four sections viz Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and Current Affairs. Candidates will be given 90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes) to attempt the same while PwD candidates accompanied by a scribe will be allotted 120 minutes (2 hours).RRB Group D Exam Pattern and Section-Wise Marks:Section 1 – Mathematics – 25 QuestionsSection 2 – General Intelligence and Reasoning – 30 QuestionsSection 3 – General Science – 25 QuestionsSection 4 – General Awareness and Current Affairs – 20 QuestionsHowever, “The section wise distribution given above is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers,” read the official notification that can be accessed at the url given below:It is notable here that the Indian Railways is scheduled to organize the Stage-I Computer Based Test for Level I or Group D Recruitment 2018 against CEN 02/2018 tentatively from 17th September 2018, next month. Candidates who have applied for the same must keep a closed tab on their respective Railway Recruitment Board’s website at least 10 days before the exam date to download the Admit Card once it’s made available online.