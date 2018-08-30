GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

RRB Group D Exam Pattern, Section-Wise Marks, Duration for CBT released, Check Details Here

Candidates will be given 90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes) to attempt the same while PwD candidates accompanied by a scribe will be allotted 120 minutes (2 hours).

Contributor Content

Updated:August 30, 2018, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RRB Group D Exam Pattern, Section-Wise Marks, Duration for CBT released, Check Details Here
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
RRB Group D Exam Pattern and Section-Wise Marks have been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) on their official websites, as per which, the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Group D Recruitment Exam 2018 will comprise of 100 questions divided in four sections viz Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and Current Affairs. Candidates will be given 90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes) to attempt the same while PwD candidates accompanied by a scribe will be allotted 120 minutes (2 hours).

RRB Group D Exam Pattern and Section-Wise Marks:

Section 1 – Mathematics – 25 Questions
Section 2 – General Intelligence and Reasoning – 30 Questions
Section 3 – General Science – 25 Questions
Section 4 – General Awareness and Current Affairs – 20 Questions

However, “The section wise distribution given above is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers,” read the official notification that can be accessed at the url given below:

http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/images/Notice_on_Section_wise_marks_CBT_02_2018.pdf
It is notable here that the Indian Railways is scheduled to organize the Stage-I Computer Based Test for Level I or Group D Recruitment 2018 against CEN 02/2018 tentatively from 17th September 2018, next month. Candidates who have applied for the same must keep a closed tab on their respective Railway Recruitment Board’s website at least 10 days before the exam date to download the Admit Card once it’s made available online.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 11
    gold
  • 20
    SILVER
  • 23
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 54
Loading...