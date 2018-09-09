RRB Group D Exams to Begin on September 17; Know Exam Date, Centre, Pattern and Other Details

RRB Group D Exams are scheduled to begin on Monday, 17th September 2018. According to the latest notification released by the Railway Recruitment Board, the Exam City, Date and Shift allocated to applicants and other details will be announced from Sunday, 9th September 2018.Candidates who had successfully registered for Level – I, Group D Recruitment 2018 can check the final schedule below:Intimation of Exam City, Date and Shift – Sunday, 9th September 2018Activation of Mock link for CBT – Monday, 10th September 2018Download of Train Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates – Monday, 10th September 2018Download of E-Call letter – 4 days prior to CBT date allotted to candidatesGroup D CBT Begin – Monday, 17th September 2018, onwardsRRB Group D Exam Scheme:Number of Questions – 100 Multiple Choice QuestionsNegative Marking – 1/3rd Mark deducted for each incorrect answerDuration – 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwD candidates accompanied with Scribe)1. Candidates must bring an Original ID Proof as photocopy will not be treated as valid to appear for the examination.2. Candidates must login to their profiles to know the allotted Exam City, Date and Shift, and Practice Mock Tests and to download train travel authority (if eligible) and Call Letters as per the scheduled given above.3. Candidates must visit the regional RRB’s website for any required information and steer clear of touts and job racketeers as RRB Group D Recruitment 2018 is going to be purely on merit basis.One can log on the website of RRB, select the regional site of the railways on the homepage and click on the admit card link. Aspirants will have to then enter their registration number and other details. After submitting the details, the admit cards will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed for future use.Interested candidates can read the latest notification on RRB Group D Level–I Exams 2018 at the url mentioned below: