RRB Group D Exams to Begin on September 17; Know Exam Date, Centre, Pattern and Other Details

The online mock test will be made available from September 10. Candidates will be informed about the exam city, date and shift on September 9. The admit cards will be issued on the official Railway Recruitment Board website on Sunday.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2018, 7:59 AM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
RRB Group D Exams are scheduled to begin on Monday, 17th September 2018. According to the latest notification released by the Railway Recruitment Board, the Exam City, Date and Shift allocated to applicants and other details will be announced from Sunday, 9th September 2018.

Candidates who had successfully registered for Level – I, Group D Recruitment 2018 can check the final schedule below:
RRB Group D Exams Schedule:

Intimation of Exam City, Date and Shift – Sunday, 9th September 2018
Activation of Mock link for CBT – Monday, 10th September 2018
Download of Train Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates – Monday, 10th September 2018
Download of E-Call letter – 4 days prior to CBT date allotted to candidates
Group D CBT Begin – Monday, 17th September 2018, onwards
RRB Group D Exam Scheme:
Number of Questions – 100 Multiple Choice Questions
Negative Marking – 1/3rd Mark deducted for each incorrect answer
Duration – 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwD candidates accompanied with Scribe)

RRB Group D Exam Important Points:

1. Candidates must bring an Original ID Proof as photocopy will not be treated as valid to appear for the examination.
2. Candidates must login to their profiles to know the allotted Exam City, Date and Shift, and Practice Mock Tests and to download train travel authority (if eligible) and Call Letters as per the scheduled given above.
3. Candidates must visit the regional RRB’s website for any required information and steer clear of touts and job racketeers as RRB Group D Recruitment 2018 is going to be purely on merit basis.

For Downloading Admit Card: One can log on the website of RRB, select the regional site of the railways on the homepage and click on the admit card link. Aspirants will have to then enter their registration number and other details. After submitting the details, the admit cards will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed for future use.

Interested candidates can read the latest notification on RRB Group D Level–I Exams 2018 at the url mentioned below:

http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/Notice%20on%20CBT%20dated%2006.09.18%20for%20Level%201%20Posts_Final.pdf
