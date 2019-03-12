English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RRB Group D PET Admit Cards Released. Check Dates, Important Links for Physical Efficiency Test
Shortlisted candidates will receive SMS and an e-mail on their registered mobile number and email address regarding information on how to download their e-call letter for PET.
RRB Group D | Railway Recruitment Cells will conduct the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for railway group D recruitment. The PET 2019 will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Cells for RRB Group D on various dates in multiple shifts. Shortlisted candidates will receive SMS and an e-mail on their registered mobile number and email address regarding information on how to download their e-call letter for PET. The RRCs will in all probability start the Physical Efficiency Test during the third or fourth week of March 2019. The RRBs had conducted the group D exam from September to December, 2018.
Dates and Other Details of RRC Group D PET
RRC NCR Allahabad: March 25 onwards
RRC, Western Railway: Not notified yet
RRC, South Western Railway: Not notified yet
RRC, Central Railway: March 27 onwards, Admit Card
RRC, East Central Railway: March 26 to April 3
RRC, South Eastern Railway: Not notified yet
RRC, Eastern Railway: Not notified yet
RRC, Northern Railway: March 15 onwards, Admit Card
RRC, North Central Railway: March 25 onwards
RRC, North Eastern Railway: Not notified yet
RRC, North East Frontier Railway: Not notified yet
RRC, Southern Railway: March 22
The RRC group D PET hall tickets will be released on the respective websites. Candidates willing to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test have to login using their RRB group D registration details for the exam.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
