RRB Group D PET Admit Cards Released. Check Dates, Important Links for Physical Efficiency Test

Shortlisted candidates will receive SMS and an e-mail on their registered mobile number and email address regarding information on how to download their e-call letter for PET.

Updated:March 12, 2019, 8:58 AM IST
RRB Group D | Railway Recruitment Cells will conduct the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for railway group D recruitment. The PET 2019 will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Cells for RRB Group D on various dates in multiple shifts. Shortlisted candidates will receive SMS and an e-mail on their registered mobile number and email address regarding information on how to download their e-call letter for PET. The RRCs will in all probability start the Physical Efficiency Test during the third or fourth week of March 2019. The RRBs had conducted the group D exam from September to December, 2018.

Dates and Other Details of RRC Group D PET

RRC NCR Allahabad: March 25 onwards
RRC, Western Railway: Not notified yet
RRC, South Western Railway: Not notified yet
RRC, Central Railway: March 27 onwards, Admit Card
RRC, East Central Railway: March 26 to April 3
RRC, South Eastern Railway: Not notified yet
RRC, Eastern Railway: Not notified yet
RRC, Northern Railway: March 15 onwards, Admit Card
RRC, North Central Railway: March 25 onwards
RRC, North Eastern Railway: Not notified yet
RRC, North East Frontier Railway: Not notified yet
RRC, Southern Railway: March 22

The RRC group D PET hall tickets will be released on the respective websites. Candidates willing to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test have to login using their RRB group D registration details for the exam.
