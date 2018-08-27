English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RRB Group D Recruitment Date Announced; Exam Likely to Begin From September 17, Check Details Here
According to a statement posted on the official website of RRBs, the CBT for about 63,000 posts of Level-1 for jobs like Track Maintainers, Assistant Pointsmen etc., (erstwhile Group-D) will be held from September 17, 2018.
The wait for the RRB Group D exam date is finally over. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued a notification announcing that Computer Based Tests (CBT) for recruitment of Level 1, Group D posts (CEN 02/2018) is likely to start from September 17.
According to a statement posted on the official website of RRBs, the CBT for about 63,000 posts of Level-1 for jobs like Track Maintainers, Assistant Pointsmen etc., (erstwhile Group-D) will be held from September 17, 2018.
The board will release the exam city, date and shift details 10 prior to the start of computer based test. Detailed CBT schedule shall be released shortly.
The board is currently conducting the Group C (ALP and Technician) first stage examination for 66,502 posts. After the release of Group D admit cards , the candidates have to log in using their registration number and download the call letters. The admit card carries important details like name, exam centre and time.
RRB has already started ALP exams and its admit cards are available for the next day of the examinations on the official website of RRBs.
Railways RRB Group ‘D’ : Exam Pattern
Objective type questions on Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, General Awareness on current affairs.
There will be negative marking for incorrect answers in the CBT. 1/3 of the marks allotted for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.
The total duration of the examination is 90 minutes.
RRB Recruitment 2018 Group D: Selection procedure
The selection process of the RRB group ‘D‘ recruitment has the following stages:
Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.
Physical Efficiency Test (PET): The candidate’s physical capabilities will be tested by means of some tasks, which will be different from men and women.
RRB Group D exams 2018: List of official websites to download admit card
RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)
RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)
RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)
RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)
RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)
