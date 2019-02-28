English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RRB Group D Result 2018 Likely to be Declared Today. When and Where to Chcek
The RRB Group D Result 2018 is likely to be released by the Railway Recruitment Boards for RRB Recruitment 2019.
(Image: News18.com)
RRB Group D Result | Railway Recruitment Board is likely to release the RRB Group D Result, cut off marks, merit list and individual scores today (Thursday). The RRB Group D Result 2018 will be released for RRB Recruitment 2019.
The RRB Group D examination was conducted from September to December. Officials had said that the RRB Group D results will be released before March for RRB Group D Recruitment.
The RRB group D result will likely be released in pdf format and candidates would have to look for their roll number in the RRB Group D result pdf.
The pdf containing the RRB group D result 2018 will be uploaded on all the RRB websites. The railway recruitment boards will also notify the candidates about the RRB group D result date through SMS and emails.
Candidates who had taken the RRB Group D exam are suggested to monitor the registered number and email address for timely update in this regard.
Here is the list of websites to check for your RRB Group D Result 2018:
RRB Ahmedabad
RRB Ajmer
RRB Allahabad
RRB Bangalore
RRB Bhopal
RRB Bhubaneshwar
RRB Bilaspur
RRB Chandigarh
RRB Chennai
RRB Gorakhpur
RRB Guwahati
RRB Jammu
RRB Kolkata
RRB Malda
RRB Mumbai
RRB Muzaffarpur
RRB Patna
RRB Ranchi
RRB Secunderabad
RRB Siliguri
RRB Thiruvananthapuram
Steps to Check RRB Group D Result 2018:
Step 1. Visit the respective official RRB website
Step 2. Click on CEN 02/2018 Group D first CBT result
Step 3. Download the result PDF or cut off list
Step 4. Check your RRB Group D roll number/ registration number in the result file.
