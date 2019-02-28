RRB Group D Result 2018 Likely to be Declared Today. When and Where to Chcek

Railway Recruitment Board is likely to release the RRB Group D Result, cut off marks, merit list and individual scores today (Thursday). The RRB Group D Result 2018 will be released for RRB Recruitment 2019.The RRB Group D examination was conducted from September to December. Officials had said that the RRB Group D results will be released before March for RRB Group D Recruitment.The RRB group D result will likely be released in pdf format and candidates would have to look for their roll number in the RRB Group D result pdf.The pdf containing the RRB group D result 2018 will be uploaded on all the RRB websites. The railway recruitment boards will also notify the candidates about the RRB group D result date through SMS and emails.Candidates who had taken the RRB Group D exam are suggested to monitor the registered number and email address for timely update in this regard.Step 1. Visit the respective official RRB websiteStep 2. Click on CEN 02/2018 Group D first CBT resultStep 3. Download the result PDF or cut off listStep 4. Check your RRB Group D roll number/ registration number in the result file.