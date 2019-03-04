LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
RRB Group D Result 2019: Bilaspur, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Patna, Secunderabad Out @rrbcdg.gov.in. Check

Results for all the centres has now been declared shortly on its official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Updated:March 4, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
RRB Group D Result 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB Group D result 2019 for Mumbai, Bilaspur, Bangalore, Kolkata and Secunderabad centres. Results for other centres have also been declared. The RRB Group D result 2019 is now available on its official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB group D result 2019 has been released in pdf format and candidates would have to look for their roll number in the RRB Group D result pdf.

The RRB Group D exam 2019 was conducted from September to December 2018 in a computer-based test. Officials had said that the RRB Group D results will be released before March for RRB Group D Recruitment. However, the Railway Recruitment Board on Sunday confirmed that the  RRB Group D Result 2019 will be announced on Monday, March 4, after 3:00 pm.

The pdf containing the RRB group D result 2018 has been uploaded on all the RRB websites. The railway recruitment boards will also notify the candidates about the RRB group D result date through SMS and emails.

The pdf containing the RRB group D result 2018 has been uploaded on all the RRB websites. The railway recruitment boards will also notify the candidates about the RRB group D result date through SMS and emails.

Candidates who had taken the RRB Group D exam are suggested to monitor email address for timely update in this regard.

Here is the list of websites to check for your RRB Group D Result 2019:

RRB Ahmedabad
RRB Ajmer
RRB Allahabad
RRB Bangalore
RRB Bhopal
RRB Bhubaneshwar
RRB Bilaspur
RRB Chandigarh
RRB Chennai
RRB Gorakhpur
RRB Guwahati
RRB Jammu
RRB Kolkata
RRB Malda
RRB Mumbai
RRB Muzaffarpur
RRB Patna
RRB Ranchi
RRB Secunderabad
RRB Siliguri
RRB Thiruvananthapuram

Steps to Check RRB Group D Result 2018:

Step 1. Visit the respective official RRB website

Step 2. Click on CEN 02/2018 Group D first CBT result

Step 3. Download the result PDF or cut off list

Step 4. Check your RRB Group D roll number/ registration number in the result file.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Live TV

