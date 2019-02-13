LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
RRB Group D Result 2019 Expected to be Released Soon: Check for Direct Link

The RRBs are expected to release the scores along with the RRB Group D results.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
RRB Group D Result 2019 Expected to be Released Soon: Check for Direct Link
New Delhi: The Indian Railways sources has said the RRB Group D result for the Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) held across India last year will be released by mid-February on the official websites.

A PDF file will be released on the official websites with the final answer keys. The RRBs are expected to release the scores along with the RRB Group D results.

Follow the steps given here to check your RRB Group D results:

1. Click on this link: RRB Bhopal/RRB Ajmer/RRB Chennai/RRB Secunderabad/RRB Allahabad

2. On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link

3. On next page open, search for your registration number

The Indian Railways recruitment exam results of RRB Bhopal, RRB Ajmer, RRB Chennai, RRB Secunderabad and RRB Allahabad will be released on the respective official websites of these Boards.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for male:

Male candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for male:

Female candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.



