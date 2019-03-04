English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RRB Group D Result 2019: Slight Delay as @rrbcdg.gov.in Down
The RRB Group D result 2019 is now available in a pdf format on its official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RRB Group D Result 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board will soon declare the RRB Group D result 2019 shortly. The RRB Group D result 2019 will be available today on its official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB group D result 2019 will release in pdf format and candidates would have to look for their roll number in the RRB Group D result pdf.
The RRB Group D exam 2019 was conducted from September to December 2018 in a computer-based test. Officials had said that the RRB Group D results will be released before March for RRB Group D Recruitment. However, the Railway Recruitment Board on Sunday confirmed that the RRB Group D Result 2019 will be announced on Monday, March 4, after 3:00 pm.
The RRB group D result will be released in pdf format and candidates would have to look for their roll number in the RRB Group D result pdf.
The pdf containing the RRB group D result 2018 will be uploaded on all the RRB websites. The railway recruitment boards will also notify the candidates about the RRB group D result date through SMS and emails.
Candidates who had taken the RRB Group D exam are suggested to monitor email address for timely update in this regard.
Here is the list of websites to check for your RRB Group D Result 2019:
RRB Ahmedabad
RRB Ajmer
RRB Allahabad
RRB Bangalore
RRB Bhopal
RRB Bhubaneshwar
RRB Bilaspur
RRB Chandigarh
RRB Chennai
RRB Gorakhpur
RRB Guwahati
RRB Jammu
RRB Kolkata
RRB Malda
RRB Mumbai
RRB Muzaffarpur
RRB Patna
RRB Ranchi
RRB Secunderabad
RRB Siliguri
RRB Thiruvananthapuram
Steps to Check RRB Group D Result 2018:
Step 1. Visit the respective official RRB website
Step 2. Click on CEN 02/2018 Group D first CBT result
Step 3. Download the result PDF or cut off list
Step 4. Check your RRB Group D roll number/ registration number in the result file.
The RRB Group D exam 2019 was conducted from September to December 2018 in a computer-based test. Officials had said that the RRB Group D results will be released before March for RRB Group D Recruitment. However, the Railway Recruitment Board on Sunday confirmed that the RRB Group D Result 2019 will be announced on Monday, March 4, after 3:00 pm.
The RRB group D result will be released in pdf format and candidates would have to look for their roll number in the RRB Group D result pdf.
The pdf containing the RRB group D result 2018 will be uploaded on all the RRB websites. The railway recruitment boards will also notify the candidates about the RRB group D result date through SMS and emails.
Candidates who had taken the RRB Group D exam are suggested to monitor email address for timely update in this regard.
Here is the list of websites to check for your RRB Group D Result 2019:
RRB Ahmedabad
RRB Ajmer
RRB Allahabad
RRB Bangalore
RRB Bhopal
RRB Bhubaneshwar
RRB Bilaspur
RRB Chandigarh
RRB Chennai
RRB Gorakhpur
RRB Guwahati
RRB Jammu
RRB Kolkata
RRB Malda
RRB Mumbai
RRB Muzaffarpur
RRB Patna
RRB Ranchi
RRB Secunderabad
RRB Siliguri
RRB Thiruvananthapuram
Steps to Check RRB Group D Result 2018:
Step 1. Visit the respective official RRB website
Step 2. Click on CEN 02/2018 Group D first CBT result
Step 3. Download the result PDF or cut off list
Step 4. Check your RRB Group D roll number/ registration number in the result file.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Audi A5 Worth Rs 54.02 Lakh Delivered to Ajay Devgn, Wins it at Koffee With Karan
- Anti-Vaccination Content Removed from Amazon Prime Video's Streaming List
- Kangana Calls Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Irresponsible for Not Commenting on Politics
- Tesla Model Y to be Unveiled on March 14, says Elon Musk
- 4th March 1992: When Miandad Mocked More at SCG
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results