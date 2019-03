The Railway Recruitment Board will declare the RRB Group D result 2019 tomorrow, March 4 (Monday). The RRB Group D result 2019 will be available tomorrow on its official website at rrbcdg.gov.in . The RRB group D result 2019 will likely be released in pdf format and candidates would have to look for their roll number in the RRB Group D result pdf.The RRB Group D exam 2019 was conducted from September to December 2018 in a computer-based test. Officials had said that the RRB Group D results will be released before March for RRB Group D Recruitment. However, the Railway Recruitment Board on Sunday confirmed that the RRB Group D Result 2019 will be announced on Monday, March 4, after 3:00 pm.The RRB group D result will likely be released in pdf format and candidates would have to look for their roll number in the RRB Group D result pdf.The pdf containing the RRB group D result 2018 will be uploaded on all the RRB websites. The railway recruitment boards will also notify the candidates about the RRB group D result date through SMS and emails.Candidates who had taken the RRB Group D exam are suggested to monitor the registered number and email address for timely update in this regard.Step 1. Visit the respective official RRB websiteStep 2. Click on CEN 02/2018 Group D first CBT resultStep 3. Download the result PDF or cut off listStep 4. Check your RRB Group D roll number/ registration number in the result file.