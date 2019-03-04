LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
RRB Group D Result 2019 to be Out at 4 pm: Check for Chandigarh, Secunderabad, Ahmedabad, Patna & Allahabad

The RRB Group D result 2019 will be available soon in a pdf format on its official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

News18.com

Updated:March 4, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
Image for representation only.
RRB Group D Result 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board will declare the RRB Group D result 2019 shortly. The RRB Group D result 2019 will be available today on its official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB group D result 2019 has been released in pdf format and candidates would have to look for their roll number in the RRB Group D result pdf.

The RRB Group D exam 2019 was conducted from September to December 2018 in a computer-based test. Officials had said that the RRB Group D results will be released before March for RRB Group D Recruitment. However, the Railway Recruitment Board on Sunday confirmed that the  RRB Group D Result 2019 will be announced on Monday, March 4, after 3:00 pm.

Candidates who had taken the RRB Group D exam are suggested to monitor email address for timely update in this regard.

How to check RRB Group D Chandigarh Result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website, RRB Chandigarh
Step 2. Click on the ‘RRB Group D Result 2019’ link that will be displayed on the homepage
Step 3. Your RRB Group D Result 2019 will open in a pdf format, check for your Registration number.

The RRB Chandigarh comes under the Northern Railway Zone, Indian Railways. It had announced 7,832 vacancies for Level 1 of Group D recruitment.

How to check RRB Group D Secunderabad Result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website RRB Secunderabad
Step 2. Click on the ‘RRB Group D Result 2019’ link that will be displayed on the homepage
Step 3. Your RRB Group D Result 2019 will open in a pdf format, check for your Registration number.

The RRB Secunderabad comes under the South Central Railway Zone of Indian Railways. It had announced 6,523 vacancies.

How to check RRB Group D Ahmedabad Result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website, RRB Ahmedabad
Step 2. Click on the ‘RRB Group D Result 2019’ link that will be displayed on the homepage
Step 3. Your RRB Group D Result 2019 will open in a pdf format, check for your Registration number.

The RRB Ahmedabad comes under Western Railway Zone of Indian Railways and it has announced 6,087 vacancies

How to check RRB Group D Patna Result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website RRB Patna
Step 2. Click on the ‘RRB Group D Result 2019’ link that will be displayed on the homepage
Step 3. Your RRB Group D Result 2019 will open in a pdf format, check for your Registration number.

Country's largest public sector recruiter had announced 5,981 vacancies in RRB Patna which comes under the East Central Railway Zone.

How to check RRB Group D Allahabad Result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website RRB Allahabad
Step 2. Click on the ‘RRB Group D Result 2019’ link that will be displayed on the homepage.
Step 3. Your RRB Group D Result 2019 will open in a pdf format, check for your Registration number.

The RRB Allahabad, which comes under the North Central Railway of the Indian Railways, had announced 4,762 vacancies for RRB Group D recruitment.
