Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RRB JE 2019: Modify or Select Exam Language at RRB Portals Before May 1

Apart from Examination for Recruitment of Junior Engineers, the RRB will also conduct examination for the posts of Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant posts in April and May 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 24, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RRB JE 2019: Modify or Select Exam Language at RRB Portals Before May 1
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RRB JE Recruitment 2019 I The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has open the window to select or modify exam language for the Railway Junior Engineer (JE) exam. The RRB JE 2019 Exam, which is scheduled to be held in April-May, will be conducted by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Apart from Examination for Recruitment of Junior Engineers, the RRB will also conduct examination for the posts of Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant posts in April and May 2019.

The candidates, who want to modify their choice of exam language for the above posts can change their choice on the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.

As per the official notification on the RRB website, the candidates view or modify their choice of language of RRB Exam (CEN 03/2018) only once. The window for viewing or modifying the exam language will be open from April 24 to May 1. The candidates have a time period of one week to apply for this change.

The registered candidates can log in at the RRB portals and choose the exam language. The link to opt the exam language will be active till May 1. The candidates who do not wish to modify their RRB 2019 Exam Language will be given the question paper in the language they selected during the online application process.

RRB JE 2019: How To Modify Your Exam Language

Step 1: Go to the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “Click Here to log in for change of Exam Language – CEN 03/2018”

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page to modify your change for RRB JE 2019 Exam

Step 4: On this page, choose the RRB Exam that was selected during the form filling

Step 5: Login using your RRB 2019 registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Once you log in successfully, you will be able to modify your language for RRB Exam 2019

Step 7: The choices of languages available will be given in the dashboard



RRB JE 2019 Exam is computer based test and will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu languages. English is the default language.

In view of the issues raised, where the content of English and regional language mismatched, RRBs have notified, "in case of any difference/ discrepancy/dispute in the Questions between English and the opted language, the content of English version shall prevail."







Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram