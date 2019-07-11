Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

RRB JE Answer Key 2019 For Allahabad Zone Released at rrbcdg.gov.in

The RRB JE Allahabad's answer key was also released via a direct link. The RRB 2019 answer key for other zones will be released soon at their respective portals.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 11, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
RRB JE Answer Key 2019 For Allahabad Zone Released at rrbcdg.gov.in
Image for representation.
Loading...

RRB JE 2019 Answer Key Released | The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has released the RRB JE answer key on July 11.

The RRB Junior Engineer Answer Key 2019 was published at the RRB’s homepage http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/. and can be accessed through this direct link.

The RRB answer key for other zones will be released soon at respective portal of zonal RRBs.

The RRB JE Answer Key can be downloaded till July 14 (Sunday).

An official circular released by the Railway Recruitment Boards mentioned that RRB answer key can be challenged online till July 14. For each challenged question the raising objection fee is Rs 50.

The Railway Recruitment Boards conducted the entrance examination from May 22 to June 2 and from June 26 to June 28 in computer-based test (CBT) format. The RRB exam was held for hiring on Junior Engineer (IT), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts.

Steps to Download RRB JEE 2019 Answer Key

Step 1. Check the respective Railway Recruitment Boards’ homepage: allahabad.rrbonlinereg.in

Step 2. Click on the RRB 2019 Answer Key

Step 3. On the RRB Allahabad 2019 Answer Key window, enter the required details

Step 4. The RRB JE 2019 answer key, RRB DMS answer key 2019, RRB CMA answer key 2019 can be downloaded

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram