RRB JE Answer Key 2019 For Allahabad Zone Released at rrbcdg.gov.in
The RRB JE Allahabad's answer key was also released via a direct link. The RRB 2019 answer key for other zones will be released soon at their respective portals.
Image for representation.
RRB JE 2019 Answer Key Released | The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has released the RRB JE answer key on July 11.
The RRB Junior Engineer Answer Key 2019 was published at the RRB’s homepage http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/. and can be accessed through this direct link.
The RRB answer key for other zones will be released soon at respective portal of zonal RRBs.
The RRB JE Answer Key can be downloaded till July 14 (Sunday).
An official circular released by the Railway Recruitment Boards mentioned that RRB answer key can be challenged online till July 14. For each challenged question the raising objection fee is Rs 50.
The Railway Recruitment Boards conducted the entrance examination from May 22 to June 2 and from June 26 to June 28 in computer-based test (CBT) format. The RRB exam was held for hiring on Junior Engineer (IT), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts.
Steps to Download RRB JEE 2019 Answer Key
Step 1. Check the respective Railway Recruitment Boards’ homepage: allahabad.rrbonlinereg.in
Step 2. Click on the RRB 2019 Answer Key
Step 3. On the RRB Allahabad 2019 Answer Key window, enter the required details
Step 4. The RRB JE 2019 answer key, RRB DMS answer key 2019, RRB CMA answer key 2019 can be downloaded
