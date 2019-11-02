Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 Releases at rrbcdg.gov.in, Steps to check

The Railways Recruitment Board Junior Engineer CBT 2 Result 2019 was released by RRB on its official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 2, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 Releases at rrbcdg.gov.in, Steps to check
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 | The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 on Friday. The Railways Recruitment Board Junior Engineer CBT 2 Result 2019 was released by RRB on its official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) should visit the official website check their score. Candidates should keep their RRB JE CBT 2 admit card handy while checking their score. For RRB JE examination 2019, close to 24,92,554 candidates had appeared for Junior Engineer examination.

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Look for RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 and click on it

Step 3: A PDF will open on a new tab, look for your roll number

Step 4: Download your RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 and keep a printout for future reference.

The Railways Recruitment Board announced RRB JE preliminary Answer key on September 26. Later in October, the RRB Final Answer Key 2019 for Junior Engineering test was released by the Board.

The Railway Recruitment Board initially was known as the 'Railway Service Commission' but in January 1985 it was renamed as Railway Recruitment Board.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram