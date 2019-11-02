RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 Releases at rrbcdg.gov.in, Steps to check

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 | The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 on Friday. The Railways Recruitment Board Junior Engineer CBT 2 Result 2019 was released by RRB on its official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) should visit the official website check their score. Candidates should keep their RRB JE CBT 2 admit card handy while checking their score. For RRB JE examination 2019, close to 24,92,554 candidates had appeared for Junior Engineer examination.

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Look for RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 and click on it

Step 3: A PDF will open on a new tab, look for your roll number

Step 4: Download your RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 and keep a printout for future reference.

The Railways Recruitment Board announced RRB JE preliminary Answer key on September 26. Later in October, the RRB Final Answer Key 2019 for Junior Engineering test was released by the Board.

The Railway Recruitment Board initially was known as the 'Railway Service Commission' but in January 1985 it was renamed as Railway Recruitment Board.

