RRB JE Exam 2019: Railway Recruitment Boards to Release Admit Card on May 18; Exam on May 22
Recruitment Boards will conduct the entrance exam on May 22 for the posts of Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).
RRB JE Exam 2019| The Railway Recruitment Board commonly known as RRB will release the 2019 admit card for Railway Junior Engineer, 2019 Railway Junior Engineer Exam Admit Card, RRB Junior Engineer Exam Admit Card on May 18. The RRB will release the Railway Junior Engineer Exam Admit Card 2019 on its official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in. The Railway
Steps to download 2019 RRB Admit Card for Junior Engineer, DMS, CMA
1- Visit RRB’s official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in
2- Check for a tab reading 2019 RRB Admit Card for Junior Engineer, DMS, CMA
3- Select your applied post
4- Enter the required details and click on submit button
5- Your 2019 RRB Admit Card for Junior Engineer/ DMS/CMA will be displayed at the screen
Take a printout and check details like the exam center, venue and reporting time. Candidates are required to carry their 2019 RRB Admit Card enclosed with a photograph and an ID proof on the day of the exam.
The Railway Recruitment Boards will also be notifying candidates about their 2019 RRB Junior Engineer Admit Card, 2019 RRB DMS Admit Card, 2019 RRB CMA Admit Card through SMS and email id.
The first stage of RRB JE exam will be conducted online for a duration of 90 minutes. The RRB JE exam paper will have 100 questions and negative marking is applicable.
