RRB JE Prelims Result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board to Announce CBT Stage 1 Result at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB JE Prelims Result 2019 l The Railway Recruitment Board, popularly known as RRB, is expected to release the recruitment exam result for its Junior Engineer (JE) and other posts on Thursday, August 8. The Railway Recruitment Board JE Prelims Result 2019 will be released on the official website of RRB. All the candidates who have appeared for the RRB JE CEN 03/2018 CBT 1 examination can check the result on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in

The result will also be accessible on all the regional websites of RRB. RRB Bangalore, RRB Chennai, RRB Patna, RRB Bhopal, RRB Kolkata and RRB Mumbai are likely to announce the RRB JE Prelims Result 2019 on their respective websites. Railway Recruitment Board conducted the Junior Engineer Prelims Exam 2019 from May 22 to June 2 this year at several exam centres to recruit for 13,538 vacancies.

The RRB declared the RRB JE CBT 1 provisional Answer Key 2019 on July 11and RRB JE Prelims 2019 Final Answer Key on July 25. Ahead of the announcement of the result, RRB released the tentative schedule for RRB JE CBT 2 on its official website on July 30.

RRB JE 1st Stage CBT Result 2019: Here’s How to check the Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Once the result is announced, go to ‘Result’ section

Step 3: Click on given link for Download RRB JE 2019 for CBT 1 Result

Step 4: On the log-in page, sign-in using necessary credentials and submit

Step 5: The RRB JE CBT 1 result 2019 will appear online

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.