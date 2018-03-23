GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: 65 Posts, Apply Before 30th April 2018

The recruitment is applicable only to the domiciles of the States of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka as well as those who lost due to acquisition by KRCL.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 23, 2018, 7:23 PM IST
RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: 65 Posts, Apply Before 30th April 2018
The recruitment is applicable only to the domiciles of the States of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka as well as those who lost due to acquisition by KRCL.
RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018 application process to recruit 65 candidates for the post of Technicians in Electrical and Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) has begun on the official website of Konkan Railway Cooperation limited (KRCL) - konkanrailway.com.

The recruitment is applicable only to the domiciles of the States of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka as well as those who lost due to acquisition by KRCL. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 30th April 2018 by 10:00PM.

How to Apply for RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.konkanrailway.com
Step 2 – Click on Register and login with your credentials
Step 3 – Pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Examination Fee:

The candidates need to pay examination fee of Rs.500 and Rs.250 for SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen/ Female/ Minorities/ Economically Backward Class.

KRCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Technicians in Electrical - 38
Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) - 27

Eligibility Criteria:

Technicians in Electrical: The applicant must be 10th / SSLC passed and ITI from recognized institutions of NCVT/ SCVT in the trades of Electrician/ Wireman/ Mechanic HT, LT Equipments and Cable Jointing/ Electronics Mechanics or 10th passed/ SSLC and CCAA in the trades mentioned above.

Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) : The applicant must be 10th / SSLC passed and ITI from recognized institutions of NCVT/ SCVT in the trades of Electrician/ Electronics Mechanics/ Wireman or 10th passed/ SSLC and CCAA in the trades above mentioned.
For more information, candidates are advised to go through the official advertisement: http://konkanrailway.com/uploads/latestnews/online_notification_21318.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 30 years.

Pay Structure:
The salary of the candidates will be as per Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix with other allowances under the CDA Scale.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification (DV). The negative marking for wrong answers will be applicable.

CBT Qualifying Marks:
The candidates under General category need to qualify at least 50% marks and 40% marks for OBC - NCL/ SC/ ST category.

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

