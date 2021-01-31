RRB NTPC 2019 Phase III Exam Starts Today at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB NTPC Phase 3 Exam 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC Exam 2019 Phase-III examination is to be conducted from today, January 31 onwards. The examination will be continued till February 12, 2021. A notification in this regard was recently released on the official website. According to the notice related to the dates of RRB NTPC CBT exam released at rrbcdg.gov.in, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the admit card for the third phase examination of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for 28 lakh candidates appearing in this stage.

The link for downloading the free travel pass has been released. Candidates can check this by visiting the Regional website of the concerned RRB. According to the notice issued on the website, the link for the travel pass was to be made available at 9 pm on January 21. Now that the link has been released, candidates can get detailed information about their exam city and exam date. To download the travel pass, candidates have to login using their registration number and password.

How to download admit card:

• Visit the RRB website of your respective zone.

• Click on the link for Phase-3 admit card on the home page.

• Login by filling in the registration number and password.

• Download the admit card and take the print out.

Earlier, 27 lakh candidates had appeared in NTPC CBT 1 Phase 2 examination conducted from January 16, 2021, and about 23 lakh candidates in the examination conducted from December 28 to January 13.

According to the report, about 1.25 crore candidates have applied for more than 35,000 posts. Once the Phase III examinations are over, close to 47 lakh students will sit for Stage 1 examintion. There is a possibility that the RRB may conduct the examination for these candidates in the next two phases.