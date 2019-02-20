English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RRB NTPC 2019 Recruitment: 1.3 Vacancies in Railways; Notification to be Released Soon
Application for NTPC will be released on February 28. The application fee for general candidate is Rs 500 and for candidates from reserved category is Rs 250.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: Basic details of Railways Recruitment Board’s (RRB) mega recruitment drive of 1.3 lakh vacancies have been released. The official notification will be released on February 23.
The recruitment will be conducted for 1 lakh vacancies for Level 1 positions and the remaining 30,000 positions are for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Para-Medical Staff, and Ministerial and Isolated Categories.
Application for NTPC will be released on February 28. Candidates can apply for the Para-Meidcal Staff post from March 4, Ministerial and Isolated Categories will be released on March 8. Application for Level 1 positions will be out on March 12.
Candidates can check the official website at 10 am on the respective dates to apply for the desired position.
Candidates can get more information regarding educational qualification, eligibility and age criteria for each position in the official notification. The application fee for general candidate is Rs 500 and for candidates from reserved category is Rs 250.
The NTPC categories include positions of Clerk, Typists, Traffic Assistants, Goods Guard, and Station Master among others. The Para-Medical Staff vacancies will consist of Staff Nurse, Health Inspectors, Pharmacist, ECG and Lab Technician.
Level 1 positions will include Track Maintainer, Technical Assistants, and Assistant Pointsman. The Ministerial category vacancies will comprise of Stenographers, Chief Law Assistants and Translator positions.
The recruitment will be conducted for 1 lakh vacancies for Level 1 positions and the remaining 30,000 positions are for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Para-Medical Staff, and Ministerial and Isolated Categories.
Application for NTPC will be released on February 28. Candidates can apply for the Para-Meidcal Staff post from March 4, Ministerial and Isolated Categories will be released on March 8. Application for Level 1 positions will be out on March 12.
Candidates can check the official website at 10 am on the respective dates to apply for the desired position.
Candidates can get more information regarding educational qualification, eligibility and age criteria for each position in the official notification. The application fee for general candidate is Rs 500 and for candidates from reserved category is Rs 250.
The NTPC categories include positions of Clerk, Typists, Traffic Assistants, Goods Guard, and Station Master among others. The Para-Medical Staff vacancies will consist of Staff Nurse, Health Inspectors, Pharmacist, ECG and Lab Technician.
Level 1 positions will include Track Maintainer, Technical Assistants, and Assistant Pointsman. The Ministerial category vacancies will comprise of Stenographers, Chief Law Assistants and Translator positions.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tom Holland Confirms Avengers Endgame Theory, Luka Chuppi Not To Release in Pakistan
- Man Orders Food in Chennai, Swiggy Delivery Person Leaves For Destination From Rajasthan
- After Daredevil and Iron Fist, Netflix Cancels New Seasons of Marvel's Jessica Jones and The Punisher
- After Pulwama, CRPF Madadgaar Has Become the Lifeline for Kashmiris All Over
- Here's What You Need to Know About the Gene Causing Obesity
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results