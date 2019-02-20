LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
RRB NTPC 2019 Recruitment: 1.3 Vacancies in Railways; Notification to be Released Soon

Application for NTPC will be released on February 28. The application fee for general candidate is Rs 500 and for candidates from reserved category is Rs 250.

News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2019, 8:16 AM IST
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Basic details of Railways Recruitment Board’s (RRB) mega recruitment drive of 1.3 lakh vacancies have been released. The official notification will be released on February 23.

The recruitment will be conducted for 1 lakh vacancies for Level 1 positions and the remaining 30,000 positions are for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Para-Medical Staff, and Ministerial and Isolated Categories.

Application for NTPC will be released on February 28. Candidates can apply for the Para-Meidcal Staff post from March 4, Ministerial and Isolated Categories will be released on March 8. Application for Level 1 positions will be out on March 12.

Candidates can check the official website at 10 am on the respective dates to apply for the desired position.

Candidates can get more information regarding educational qualification, eligibility and age criteria for each position in the official notification. The application fee for general candidate is Rs 500 and for candidates from reserved category is Rs 250.

The NTPC categories include positions of Clerk, Typists, Traffic Assistants, Goods Guard, and Station Master among others. The Para-Medical Staff vacancies will consist of Staff Nurse, Health Inspectors, Pharmacist, ECG and Lab Technician.

Level 1 positions will include Track Maintainer, Technical Assistants, and Assistant Pointsman. The Ministerial category vacancies will comprise of Stenographers, Chief Law Assistants and Translator positions.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
