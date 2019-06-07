Take the pledge to vote

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board to Announce Admit Card, Exam Date Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Board will release the admit card and exam date for vacancies in Non-Technical Popular Categories recruitment exam 2019 soon at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Updated:June 7, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
File photo of applicants going for the Railway Recruitment Board Examination (RRB)(Image: PTI)
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board, which is also known as RRB, will release the admit card and exam date for vacancies in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exam 2019 soon. The official notification regarding the RRB NTPC 2019 examination will be published at the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. So far, the release of RRB NTPC Admit Card and exam day is not announced.

According to the Indian Express report, the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 examination will be conducted within 10-15 days and shall be tentatively held in the month of June. Candidates have to appear for two rounds of exam — computer-based test (CBT) and skill test. The shortlisted candidates will then be called for a medical test and document verification. Selection on a total of 35,277 vacant posts for junior clerks, accounts clerk short typist, junior time-keeper, trainee clerk, ticket clerk, traffic assistant and goods guards will be made through these merit list based on the two rounds of examinations.

Steps to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the RRB NTPC admit card link

Step 3: Provide your RRB NTPC credentials registration ID, date of birth etc.

Step 4: Your RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen (as it is released)

Step 5: Download, take a print out for future reference.

Check the date, time, and venue for RRB NTPC 2019 examination. Read the instructions to be followed at the exam hall. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official and regional websites of the board for latest updates on RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 and exam date.

Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram