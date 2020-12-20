RRB NTPC Exam City and Schedule for CBT Phase-I is out at rrbbbs.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment 2020 exam city and time table on its official website https://rrbbbs.gov.in. According to the official notification the RRB NTPC 2020 e-call letter will be made available prior to 4 days of examination.

The first phase of RRB NTPC CBT exam 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from December 28, 2020, to January 13, 2021. Candidates allotted to take the first phase of RRB NTPC CBT 2020 can check their exam city and exam schedule by using their registered login details. Those who have not been allotted for the first phase of RRB NTPC exam 2020 will see a message reading, “Dear Candidate, You are not scheduled in the present phase. Please wait for the intimation from RRBs” upon clicking on the link for viewing the exam city and date.

According to reports, around 23 lakh candidates will be appearing in the first phase of RRB NTPC exam 2020. RRB is conducting the NTPC recruitment drive to fill 35,208 vacant posts.

RRB NTPC Phase-I exam 2020: How to check exam city and date

1. Go to the official website of RRB https://rrbbbs.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “Login to view and download e-call letter, exam city & date intimation slip.

3. Enter your registration number and password

4. RRB NTPC Phase-I exam cite and date will be displayed, go through it.

According to the official notification, RRB will also issue free travel authority for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates prior to 10 days of exam. The official statement reads, “The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to start of their exam”. Click on the link to read the official notification

Microsoft Word - Notice on CBT Schedule (rrbbbs.gov.in)