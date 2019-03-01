English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: Application Process for 1.30 lakh Vacancies Begins Today. How to Apply
RRB said that the application window for the NTPC paramedical staff, ministerial and isolated categories will now start from March 1 (today).
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board or the RRB has delayed the notification and application process for railway Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts. RRB said that the application window for the NTPC paramedical staff, ministerial and isolated categories will now start from March 1 (today).
The notification for 30,000 NTPC vacancies was likely to be released by the RRB on February 28, but there's been a day's delay.
Candidates who are interested can check for details on the official RRB websites of RRB Mumbai, Allahabad, Patna, Chennai, Bangalore, etc.
RRB has announced 1.30 lakh vacancies for the recruitment year 2019. RRB said that out of the total vacancies 1,00,000 are for level 1, and the rest are for NTPC, paramedical staff and ministerial and isolated category.
The recruitment process for NTPC will be undertaken by the RRB or Railway Recruitment Board.
Interested candidates for RRB NTPC can apply for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master and other roles under NTPC.
The recruitment process for NTPC will be undertaken by the RRB or Railway Recruitment Board.
Interested candidates for RRB NTPC can apply for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master and other roles under NTPC.
RRB NTPC Notification 2019: Important Dates
Opening of online registration of NTPC Applications: March 1, 2019 at 4pm
Closing of online registration of NTPC Applications: March 31, 2019 at 11pm.
Closing Date and Time for Payment of NTPC Application Fee:
1. Online (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI): April 5, 2019 at 11pm.
2. SBI Challan: April 5, 2019 at 3pm.
3. Post Office Challan: April 5, 2019 at 3 pm.
Final submission of NTPC Applications: April 12, 2019 at 11pm.
First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentatively scheduled between June to September 2019
The notification for 30,000 NTPC vacancies was likely to be released by the RRB on February 28, but there's been a day's delay.
Candidates who are interested can check for details on the official RRB websites of RRB Mumbai, Allahabad, Patna, Chennai, Bangalore, etc.
RRB has announced 1.30 lakh vacancies for the recruitment year 2019. RRB said that out of the total vacancies 1,00,000 are for level 1, and the rest are for NTPC, paramedical staff and ministerial and isolated category.
The recruitment process for NTPC will be undertaken by the RRB or Railway Recruitment Board.
Interested candidates for RRB NTPC can apply for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master and other roles under NTPC.
The recruitment process for NTPC will be undertaken by the RRB or Railway Recruitment Board.
Interested candidates for RRB NTPC can apply for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master and other roles under NTPC.
RRB NTPC Notification 2019: Important Dates
Opening of online registration of NTPC Applications: March 1, 2019 at 4pm
Closing of online registration of NTPC Applications: March 31, 2019 at 11pm.
Closing Date and Time for Payment of NTPC Application Fee:
1. Online (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI): April 5, 2019 at 11pm.
2. SBI Challan: April 5, 2019 at 3pm.
3. Post Office Challan: April 5, 2019 at 3 pm.
Final submission of NTPC Applications: April 12, 2019 at 11pm.
First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentatively scheduled between June to September 2019
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonchiriya Movie Review: Sushant Singh Rajput Shines in the World of Morally Ambiguous Bandits
- 'Bring Back Abhinandan': B-Town Celebs Urge Pakistan to Send IAF Pilot Home
- Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Review: The Brilliant Air Purifier Adds a Cool Quotient With Heating
- 'Maybe You Can See a Bit More' - Gayle Reconsidering Retirement
- Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A10 Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results