RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: Application Process for 1.30 lakh Vacancies Begins Today. How to Apply

The Railway Recruitment Board or the RRB has delayed the notification and application process for railway Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts. RRB said that the application window for the NTPC paramedical staff, ministerial and isolated categories will now start from March 1 (today).The notification for 30,000 NTPC vacancies was likely to be released by the RRB on February 28, but there's been a day's delay.Candidates who are interested can check for details on the official RRB websites of RRB Mumbai, Allahabad, Patna, Chennai, Bangalore, etc.RRB has announced 1.30 lakh vacancies for the recruitment year 2019. RRB said that out of the total vacancies 1,00,000 are for level 1, and the rest are for NTPC, paramedical staff and ministerial and isolated category.The recruitment process for NTPC will be undertaken by the RRB or Railway Recruitment Board.Interested candidates for RRB NTPC can apply for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master and other roles under NTPC.Opening of online registration of NTPC Applications: March 1, 2019 at 4pmClosing of online registration of NTPC Applications: March 31, 2019 at 11pm.Closing Date and Time for Payment of NTPC Application Fee:1. Online (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI): April 5, 2019 at 11pm.2. SBI Challan: April 5, 2019 at 3pm.3. Post Office Challan: April 5, 2019 at 3 pm.Final submission of NTPC Applications: April 12, 2019 at 11pm.First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentatively scheduled between June to September 2019