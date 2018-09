RRB Post Preference, Exam Trade Selection Process Begins for Group C Posts, Act Before 1st October 2018

Railway Recruitment Board Post Preference and Exam Trade Selection Process has been initiated by the Indian Railways for RRB Group C Recruitment 2018. It is mandatory for the candidates who are participating in the RRB Group C Assistant Loco Pilot(ALP) and Technician Recruitment against CEN01/2018 to select the RRB as per their choice. It is also crucial for the candidates to select the Exam Trade for 2nd Stage computer-based test(CBT), only then they’ll be included in the Merit List for the same. This facility has begun today at 11am and candidates have time to select their RRB Post and Exam Trade for Second Stage CBT till 1st October 2018, 11:59pm.Candidates can refer to the Vacancy Table provided on the below mentioned page to view RRB-wise, Railway-wise and Post-wise vacancies.How to select RRB & Exam Trade via RRB Post Preference Selection Process?Step 1 – Visit the official website of your RRB – eg: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, CEN-01/2018 - Click here for RRB wise Post Preference (ALP & Technicians) . This link will be live from 11:00 hrs of 22.09.2018.Step 3 – Go through the important instructions and vacancy details as given aboveStep 4 – Login to your profile using Registration Id, Date of Birth, Captcha CodeStep 5 – Select the RRB of your Choice and click on Save and Next to save your choiceStep 6 – Enter the priority number in the order of their preference against the list of postsStep 7 – Select the Exam Trade for the 2nd Stage CBTStep 8 – Enter ITI detailsStep 9 – Click on ‘Save and Submit’, Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://rrb4.rly-rect-appn.in/alptech2017/