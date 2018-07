RRB Recruitment 2018: 350 Posts in North Eastern Railway, Apply before 30th July 2018

RRB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 350 vacancies for Group ‘C’ or Group ‘D’ posts under General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) scheme has begun on the official website of the North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur - nergkp.org Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th July 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nergkp.org Step 2 – Click on the link ‘Online Application’ on the home pageStep 3 – Fill the application form with required information and SubmitStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link: http://www.nergkp.org/apply_online_ner_rrc_gdce_2018_1028.php?randID=939521436RRB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Technician - III (Welder) – 9Technician - III (Black Smith) – 5Technician - III (Carpenter) – 5Technician - III (Diesel Mechanical) – 11Technician - III (Signal) (ESM - III) – 27Technician - III (Telecommunication) (TCM - III) – 19Assistant Loco Pilot – 71Technician -II (Signal) (ESM- II) – 11Junior Engineer/ Electrical – 2Junior Engineer / TMC – 15Junior Engineer, Mech/ C&W – 6Commercial – Cum - Ticket Clerk – 34Sr. Commercial - Cum - Ticket Clerk – 52Station Master – 66Staff Nurse – 13Pharmacist – 3Health Inspector – 1Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 42 years s on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Technician - III (Welder) - Rs.1900 per monthTechnician - III (Black Smith) – Rs.1900 per monthTechnician - III (Carpenter) – Rs.1900 per monthTechnician - III (Diesel Mechanical) – Rs.1900 per monthTechnician - III (Signal) (ESM - III) – Rs.1900 per monthTechnician - III (Telecommunication) (TCM - III) – Rs.1900 per monthAssistant Loco Pilot – Rs.1900 per monthTechnician -II (Signal) (ESM- II) – Rs.2400 per monthJunior Engineer/ Electrical – Rs.4200 per monthJunior Engineer / TMC – Rs.4200 per monthJunior Engineer, Mech/ C&W – Rs.4200 per monthCommercial – Cum - Ticket Clerk – Rs.2000 per monthSr. Commercial - Cum - Ticket Clerk – Rs.2800 per monthStation Master – Rs.4200 per monthStaff Nurse – Rs.4600 per monthPharmacist – Rs.2800 per monthHealth Inspector – Rs.4200 per monthThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the GDCE Examination.