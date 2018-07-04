English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RRB Recruitment 2018: 350 Posts in North Eastern Railway, Apply before 30th July 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th July 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below.
(Photo: Screengrab of the official website of the North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur)
RRB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 350 vacancies for Group ‘C’ or Group ‘D’ posts under General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) scheme has begun on the official website of the North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur - nergkp.org.
How to apply for RRB Recruitment 2018:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nergkp.org
Step 2 – Click on the link ‘Online Application’ on the home page
Step 3 – Fill the application form with required information and Submit
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link: http://www.nergkp.org/apply_online_ner_rrc_gdce_2018_1028.php?randID=939521436
RRB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 350
Technician - III (Welder) – 9
Technician - III (Black Smith) – 5
Technician - III (Carpenter) – 5
Technician - III (Diesel Mechanical) – 11
Technician - III (Signal) (ESM - III) – 27
Technician - III (Telecommunication) (TCM - III) – 19
Assistant Loco Pilot – 71
Technician -II (Signal) (ESM- II) – 11
Junior Engineer/ Electrical – 2
Junior Engineer / TMC – 15
Junior Engineer, Mech/ C&W – 6
Commercial – Cum - Ticket Clerk – 34
Sr. Commercial - Cum - Ticket Clerk – 52
Station Master – 66
Staff Nurse – 13
Pharmacist – 3
Health Inspector – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1529647140146-GDCE2018%20ENG.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 42 years s on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Technician - III (Welder) - Rs.1900 per month
Technician - III (Black Smith) – Rs.1900 per month
Technician - III (Carpenter) – Rs.1900 per month
Technician - III (Diesel Mechanical) – Rs.1900 per month
Technician - III (Signal) (ESM - III) – Rs.1900 per month
Technician - III (Telecommunication) (TCM - III) – Rs.1900 per month
Assistant Loco Pilot – Rs.1900 per month
Technician -II (Signal) (ESM- II) – Rs.2400 per month
Junior Engineer/ Electrical – Rs.4200 per month
Junior Engineer / TMC – Rs.4200 per month
Junior Engineer, Mech/ C&W – Rs.4200 per month
Commercial – Cum - Ticket Clerk – Rs.2000 per month
Sr. Commercial - Cum - Ticket Clerk – Rs.2800 per month
Station Master – Rs.4200 per month
Staff Nurse – Rs.4600 per month
Pharmacist – Rs.2800 per month
Health Inspector – Rs.4200 per month
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the GDCE Examination.
