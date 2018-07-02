RRB Recruitment 2018: 89000 Posts, Exams in August/September 2018, Exam Dates Expected Soon

RRB Recruitment 2018 notification for the exam schedule of Indian Railways’ largest recruitment drive for Assistant Loco Pilot, Technicians and Level-I posts has been released on the official website of India Railways, Government of India, as per which, the Computer Based Examinations will be organized in the months of August – September 2018. As per the notification, the application scrutiny process is in the final stage and will be complete by 1st week of July 2018 for the previous notices CEN 01/ 2018 for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians posts and CEN 02/ 2018 (Level 1) posts.The notification was released in the wake of a protest led by ‘Rozgaar Maange India’ group outside Rail Bhavan on 29th June 2018 in which they complained and protested regarding the examination dates not declared by RRB despite the jobs were announced in the month of February 2018 and the examinations were to be conducted in the month of April or May 2018 as per the initial news.The protestors complained that despite more than 2.37 Crore candidates have applied and filled up the form for the posts, no intimation regarding the tests has been declared till now by the Railway Recruitment Boards.The applications for the recruitment for the Group C Level II posts like Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians (Fitter, Crane Driver, Blacksmith, and Carpenter) and Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) posts like Track maintainer, Points man, Helper, Gateman, Porter was open for the candidates passed 10th class or Diploma holders in Engineering or a Graduation in Engineering.Applicants who had successfully enrolled for the same can read the official notification regarding exam schedule at the URL:Candidates must keep a tab on their regional RRB websites to know the exam dates as and when the detailed datesheet is released by them.