English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RRB Recruitment 2018: 89000 Posts, Exams in August/September 2018, Exam Dates Expected Soon
Candidates must keep a tab on their regional RRB websites to know the exam dates as and when the detailed datesheet is released by them.
Image for Representation.
RRB Recruitment 2018 notification for the exam schedule of Indian Railways’ largest recruitment drive for Assistant Loco Pilot, Technicians and Level-I posts has been released on the official website of India Railways, Government of India, as per which, the Computer Based Examinations will be organized in the months of August – September 2018. As per the notification, the application scrutiny process is in the final stage and will be complete by 1st week of July 2018 for the previous notices CEN 01/ 2018 for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians posts and CEN 02/ 2018 (Level 1) posts.
The notification was released in the wake of a protest led by ‘Rozgaar Maange India’ group outside Rail Bhavan on 29th June 2018 in which they complained and protested regarding the examination dates not declared by RRB despite the jobs were announced in the month of February 2018 and the examinations were to be conducted in the month of April or May 2018 as per the initial news.
The protestors complained that despite more than 2.37 Crore candidates have applied and filled up the form for the posts, no intimation regarding the tests has been declared till now by the Railway Recruitment Boards.
The applications for the recruitment for the Group C Level II posts like Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians (Fitter, Crane Driver, Blacksmith, and Carpenter) and Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) posts like Track maintainer, Points man, Helper, Gateman, Porter was open for the candidates passed 10th class or Diploma holders in Engineering or a Graduation in Engineering.
Applicants who had successfully enrolled for the same can read the official notification regarding exam schedule at the URL:
http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/images/CEN_01_02_2018_Interim_Notice_30062018.pdf
Candidates must keep a tab on their regional RRB websites to know the exam dates as and when the detailed datesheet is released by them.
Also Watch
The notification was released in the wake of a protest led by ‘Rozgaar Maange India’ group outside Rail Bhavan on 29th June 2018 in which they complained and protested regarding the examination dates not declared by RRB despite the jobs were announced in the month of February 2018 and the examinations were to be conducted in the month of April or May 2018 as per the initial news.
The protestors complained that despite more than 2.37 Crore candidates have applied and filled up the form for the posts, no intimation regarding the tests has been declared till now by the Railway Recruitment Boards.
The applications for the recruitment for the Group C Level II posts like Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians (Fitter, Crane Driver, Blacksmith, and Carpenter) and Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) posts like Track maintainer, Points man, Helper, Gateman, Porter was open for the candidates passed 10th class or Diploma holders in Engineering or a Graduation in Engineering.
Applicants who had successfully enrolled for the same can read the official notification regarding exam schedule at the URL:
http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/images/CEN_01_02_2018_Interim_Notice_30062018.pdf
Candidates must keep a tab on their regional RRB websites to know the exam dates as and when the detailed datesheet is released by them.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Priyanka Chopra Flying Down to India With Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas, Again?
- Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Creates History, Breaks Baahubali 2 Record to Become Highest Single Day Grosser
- OnePlus 6 Red Edition Officially Launched For Rs 39,999 in India
- LeBron James to Join NBA Los Angeles Lakers in Four-year, $154 Million Deal
- Memon: India Must Place a Premium on Playing XI Slots