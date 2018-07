RRB Recruitment 2018 for ALP & Technician Posts: Photo Modification Link Activated at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Recruitment 2018 Photo Modification Link has been activated by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on its official website - rrbcdg.gov.in.As per the official notification, candidates who had applied for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot(ALP) & Technician (CEN 01/2018) and Level 1 Posts (CEN 02/2018) need to check the revised status of their applications and can modify the invalid photos in the application form. Candidates have been given one time opportunity to modify the photos and the last date to do the same is 20th July 2018, 11:59 PM.Candidates who had applied for the RRB Recruitment 2018 can visit the official website to make changes by following the instructions given below:How to modify Photograph for RRB Recruitment 2018 for ALP & Technician Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on link ‘CEN – 01/2018 – Important Notice regarding medication of Invalid Photograph (ALP & Technicians)’Step 3 – Click on link ‘Login and upload proper photographStep 4 – Select the applied stateStep 5 – Enter details like Registration Id, date of birth and security codeStep 6 – Upload the correct passport size photograph and SaveDirect Link - http://rrb3.rly-rect-appn.in/alptech2017/login.php?id=17 The application status for Level 1 Posts (CEN 02/2018) is under examination and the revised status will be uploaded soon on the official website hence candidates are advised to keep a tab on official website to check the link and revised status.Meanwhile, candidates can check the official notice regarding Level 1 Posts (CEN 02/2018) on the official website as given in below mentioned url: