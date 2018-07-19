English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RRB Recruitment 2018 for ALP & Technician Posts: Photo Modification Link Activated at rrbcdg.gov.in
Candidates have been given one time opportunity to modify the photos and the last date to do the same is 20th July 2018, 11:59 PM.
Screengrab taken from the official website http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
RRB Recruitment 2018 Photo Modification Link has been activated by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on its official website - rrbcdg.gov.in.
As per the official notification, candidates who had applied for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot(ALP) & Technician (CEN 01/2018) and Level 1 Posts (CEN 02/2018) need to check the revised status of their applications and can modify the invalid photos in the application form. Candidates have been given one time opportunity to modify the photos and the last date to do the same is 20th July 2018, 11:59 PM.
Candidates who had applied for the RRB Recruitment 2018 can visit the official website to make changes by following the instructions given below:
How to modify Photograph for RRB Recruitment 2018 for ALP & Technician Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘CEN – 01/2018 – Important Notice regarding medication of Invalid Photograph (ALP & Technicians)’
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Login and upload proper photograph
Step 4 – Select the applied state
Step 5 – Enter details like Registration Id, date of birth and security code
Step 6 – Upload the correct passport size photograph and Save
Direct Link - http://rrb3.rly-rect-appn.in/alptech2017/login.php?id=17
The application status for Level 1 Posts (CEN 02/2018) is under examination and the revised status will be uploaded soon on the official website hence candidates are advised to keep a tab on official website to check the link and revised status.
Meanwhile, candidates can check the official notice regarding Level 1 Posts (CEN 02/2018) on the official website as given in below mentioned url:
http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/invalid-photo.html
Fifa World Cup 2018: Helsinki Summit Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Fifa World Cup 2018: Helsinki Summit Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018 'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
