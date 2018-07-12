English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RRB Recruitment 2018 Group C and D Application Status link activated at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Now!
The exact date of the examination has not yet confirmed by RRB, candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the official website to get more information.
Representative Image.
RRB Recruitment 2018 application status link under CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018 has been activated on the official websites of various Railway Recruitment Boards of the Indian Railways. Candidates who had successfully applied for the Group 'C' posts (Assistant Loco Pilot, Technicians,Fitter, Crane Driver, Blacksmith, and Carpenter ) and Group 'D' posts (rack maintainer, Points man, Helper, Gateman, Porter) advertised under CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018 respectively in the month March 2018 can visit their relevant RRBs official website to check their application status now, one example is given below for Chandigarh Railway Recruitment Board:
How to check RRB Indian Railway Recruitment Group C and D Application Status?
Step 1 - Visit the regional website - http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
Step 2 - Click on link 'CEN - 01/2018 or CEN - 02/2018' respectively on the home page
Step 3 - Click on 'Select Applied State'
Step 4 - Login with required credentials
Step 5 - Download the form and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link for CEN - 01/2018 - http://rrb2.rly-rect-appn.in/alptech2017/
Direct Link for CEN - 02/2018 - https://chandigarh.rrbonlinereg.in/rrb-print.html
The Railway Recruitment Board was expected to conduct the examination for the 1st stage, Computer Based Test (CBT) for Group 'C' and Group 'D' posts in April and May 2018, however as many 2.37 crore applications were received for both due to which the RRBs were not able to finish the application verification in due time.
The Computer Based Test (CBT) for Group 'C' and Group 'D' is tentatively scheduled to be organized in the months of August or September 2018 as per the notification published early by the Railway Ministry. Candidates can check the detail information in below mentioned url:
http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/1452629.pdf
The exact date of the examination has not yet confirmed by RRB, candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the official website to get more information.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
