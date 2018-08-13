English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RRB Recruitment 2018 Level 1 Grade D Exam Date Awaited, Stay Tuned!
Candidates who had applied for the recruitment of level 1 Group D posts must keep a close tab on the official website of Indian Railways to get the information on dates and admit card as and when it’s released.
RRB Recruitment 2018 Level 1 Grade D Exam Date is still awaited as the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has not confirmed the examination dates for the recruitment of level 1 Grade D Recruitment Exam 2018. An official notification was released on the official website stating that the exam dates for the recruitment of level 1 Group D post have not been decided as yet and hence the Admit Cards will be released later.
Meanwhile the examination for the post of ALP and Technician has already started from 9th August 2018 and will end on 31st August 2018.
The first stage of examination i.e. Computer based Test (CBT) was scheduled on 9th August 2018 for recruitment of ALP & Technicians. The total number of questions in the test were 75 in Multiple Choice Questions format for which candidates were given 60 minutes to attempt the CBT.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
