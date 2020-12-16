RRB Releases New Normalisation Formula for NTPC Graduate and Under Graduate Posts

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has published a revised normalisation formula for recruitment of various Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate and Under Graduate posts. The exams for RRB NTPC 2019 will be conducted from December 28 to tentatively till March 2021.

The normalisation formula is required because exams are conducted on different days in various shifts. Through this, the RRBs will be able to give equal weightage to each shift of the examination. Normalisation is a scientific and statistical process to measure the different values of different times on the same scale.

The formula for normalisation will take into consideration the average marks of top 0.1 per cent of candidates appearing in all shifts. Scores will be calculated up to five decimal places.

More than one crore aspirants have applied for RRB NTPC exam 2019. There are 35,208 vacancies for RRB NTPC. All these candidates are advised to carefully check the new normalization formula.

Candidates can also check the process here: https://wpassets.adda247.com/wp-content/uploads/multisite/sites/2/2020/12/15163603/cen_01_2019_corrigendum_3_revised_normalization_formula_1_18.pdf

The RRBs have also released a notification informing candidates about the steps taken to conduct the mega recruitment drive for which more than two crore aspirants have applied.

The drive is being held in three phases. In the first phase, the RRBs are conducting exams for isolated and ministerial categories. The exams for the first phase started on December 15 and will end on December 18.

In the second phase, papers for RRB NTPC 2019 will be held and the third phase of exams for Level-1 recruitment will be conducted tentatively from April to June 2021.

Exams for all the three phases will take place adhering to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Union government. Those appearing for tests will be required to wear face masks and follow social distancing at exam centres.

Number of shifts for exams has also been reduced to one to prevent crowding at exam centres. This has been done in view of the safety of candidates. Indian Railways has also decided to run special trains for the convenience of aspirants participating in the recruitment drive.