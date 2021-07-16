RRDA To Act Against 5000-Odd Illegal Constructions In Ranchi

The Ranchi Regional Development Authority (RRDA) has started taking action against illegal buildings that have been constructed without proper maps or guidelines. On its radar are luxurious homes, godowns, banquet halls, warehouses, and apartments. Two teams of engineers have started identifying such buildings and serving the owners or builders notices. Sources say that there are around 5,000 such illegal constructions in the city.

Secretary Aftab Ahmed said that a list has been drawn up which contains the names of all construction work done producing illegal documents or maps. This list mostly contains the names of the construction projects being carried out without an approved construction map.

This action of RRDA was overdue for quite a long time. A syndicate of land traders has been at work, giving rise to a large number of illegal construction sites which have mushroomed all over the city in the last few years. Although strong action against these illegal projects is being promised, it remains to be seen whether the RRDA will actually deliver this time.

According to experts, if the RRDA takes strong action, then at least 5 thousand unplanned constructions and the names of their owners are sure to come out. Now it remains to be seen what the RRDA’s course of action will be.

