English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rs 1.15 Crore Worth US Dollars Seized by CISF at IGI Airport, Six Held

Representative Image. (Reuters)

Representative Image. (Reuters)

The five were handed over to the air intelligence unit of the Income-Tax Department present at the IGI Airport in New Delhi.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 8:42 PM IST
Share this:

About Rs 1.15 crore worth of "suspicious" US dollars have been seized and six people apprehended by CISF personnel in two instances at the Delhi airport, officials said on Tuesday.

In the first case that took place at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Monday, a Dubai-bound passenger was intercepted by the security personnel as he allegedly concealed $90,000 in the false bottom of two bags he was carrying.

The approximate value of the currency is Rs 65.50 lakh and the passenger was handed over to the Customs authorities by the CISF, they said.

In the second incident that was also reported on Monday at the same airport, a group of five passengers travelling to Bangkok were apprehended with $70,000 shared between them.

The passengers tried to self-offload from their scheduled flight, as they apprehended trouble, but they were intercepted by CISF personnel and the value of the currency recovered from them is estimated to be worth Rs 50 lakh.

The five were handed over to the air intelligence unit of the Income-Tax Department present at the IGI, they said.

"As the possession of huge foreign currency by the travellers in both the cases was found to be suspicious, the cases were handed over by the CISF personnel to the respective probe agencies," a senior official said.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story