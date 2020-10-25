Rs 1.21 Lakh Penalty On Polluters In Noida

Noida (UP), Oct 24: The Noida Authority on Saturday said it imposed penalties worth Rs 1.21 lakh on private contractors and other entities that were found violating guidelines and rules to combat air pollution here. The action included a major penalty worth Rs one lakh on A G Enviro, a private agency engaged in collection of waste here, for transporting unsegregated wet and dry waste, the authority said.

The authority has imposed penalties worth over Rs 32.15 lakh since October 17 on entities contributing to air pollution here, according to a .

