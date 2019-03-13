English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rs 1.64 Crore Cash, Mont Blanc Pens Worth Rs 50 Lakh Recovered in I-T Raids on Ex-Secy of Mayawati
Officials said they also found documents that indicate illegal assets worth around Rs 225 crore.
Image for representation purpose only.
Loading...
New Delhi/Lucknow: Cash worth over Rs 1.64 crore, Mont Blanc pens of Rs 50 lakh, four luxury SUVs and documents indicating benami assets of Rs 300 crore have been recovered during the I-T Department raids on premises linked to a retired IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, who served in top positions during Mayawati's chief ministership, officials said Wednesday.
The taxman had swooped down on a dozen premises linked to 1979-batch Indian Administrative Service officer Net Ram after it had "credible inputs" that the former top bureaucrat and his associates have made "accommodation or bogus entries of about Rs 95 crore from Kolkata-based shell firms" in the past, including in the post-demonetisation period.
They said after the over 26-hours long searches, the department has recovered a total of Rs 1.64 crore in cash from three houses in Lucknow and Delhi, while another Rs 50 lakh is believed to be stashed in a bank locker, which will soon be opened.
The officials said the former bureaucrat was "negotiating" for a Lok Sabha ticket from a party and that is when he came under the scanner of the tax department.
Officials also recovered Mont Blanc pens of Rs 50 lakh, four 'benami' luxury cars, including a Mercedes and two Fortuners, and documents that indicate illegal assets worth around Rs 225 crore.
Documents related to 30 shell firms, in which Net Ram's family members and in-law's were shareholders, have been recovered and are being scrutinised.
The searches resulted in the detection of six properties in posh locations of Delhi (KG Marg and GK-I) and Mumbai (Babulnath on Charni road and Huges road) and three houses in Kolkata purchased "out of bogus share capital of Rs 95 crore", they said.
Net Ram was secretary to then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati during 2002-03, her third stint in power in the state.
The officer has served in various capacities in UP, including heading the excise, sugar industries and cane department, stamp and registration, food and civil supplies department.
The taxman had swooped down on a dozen premises linked to 1979-batch Indian Administrative Service officer Net Ram after it had "credible inputs" that the former top bureaucrat and his associates have made "accommodation or bogus entries of about Rs 95 crore from Kolkata-based shell firms" in the past, including in the post-demonetisation period.
They said after the over 26-hours long searches, the department has recovered a total of Rs 1.64 crore in cash from three houses in Lucknow and Delhi, while another Rs 50 lakh is believed to be stashed in a bank locker, which will soon be opened.
The officials said the former bureaucrat was "negotiating" for a Lok Sabha ticket from a party and that is when he came under the scanner of the tax department.
Officials also recovered Mont Blanc pens of Rs 50 lakh, four 'benami' luxury cars, including a Mercedes and two Fortuners, and documents that indicate illegal assets worth around Rs 225 crore.
Documents related to 30 shell firms, in which Net Ram's family members and in-law's were shareholders, have been recovered and are being scrutinised.
The searches resulted in the detection of six properties in posh locations of Delhi (KG Marg and GK-I) and Mumbai (Babulnath on Charni road and Huges road) and three houses in Kolkata purchased "out of bogus share capital of Rs 95 crore", they said.
Net Ram was secretary to then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati during 2002-03, her third stint in power in the state.
The officer has served in various capacities in UP, including heading the excise, sugar industries and cane department, stamp and registration, food and civil supplies department.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- One of Your Grandparents Died Because of Air Pollution, You Probably Will Too
- Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces New Rs 398 Prepaid Plan With More Data And Free Calls
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 Beta Update Brings New Weapon, Vehicle, Dynamic Weather And More
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka v Maharashtra For Domestic T20 Crown
- 'Our inspiration is Afghanistan' - East Timorese Hope to Copy Cricket Rise
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results