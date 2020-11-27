News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Rs 1.92 Lakh Fine Imposed in 39 Cases of Stubble Burning in UP's Ballia

File photo of stubble burning.

File photo of stubble burning.

District Magistrate S P Shah said vigil was being maintained to check incidents of stubble burning.

The Ballia district administration in Uttar Pradesh has imposed a fine of Rs 1.92 lakh in 39 cases of stubble burning here, officials said on Friday. Directives have been issued to initiate action against two lekhpals of Sikandarpur tehsil and two panchayat secretaries in this connection, they said.

District Magistrate S P Shah said vigil was being maintained to check incidents of stubble burning. So far, 91 cases had been reported in the district of which 39 were found to be true upon inquiry at the tehsil level, after which fines were imposed, he said. Of the total amount of fines imposed, Rs 15,000 has been deposited, Shah said.

He also appealed to farmers not to burn their crop residue.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...