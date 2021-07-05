Rs 1 Crore Collected In Last Two Weeks From Traffic Rule Violators In Mumbai

The Mumbai traffic police have collected Rs 1 crore in the last two weeks after starting a door-to-door campaign to collect pending traffic fines. The traffic police officials were forced to initiate a door-to-door drive to collect the pending fines from motorists as they have not paid the dues despite repeated requests for the same. Under this initiative of traffic police, two constables with body cameras visited the houses of people who had violated traffic rules and their payments of fines were pending. The constables asked them to pay the fines.

Body cameras were used to record the recovery process. According to an official, the traffic police are targeting those 25,000 people who collectively owe Rs 120 crore to the traffic department.

In the new method to collect fines, the Mumbai traffic police have reportedly formed 25 teams of two constables each to get pending dues from traffic violators.

The traffic police officials have been facing problems to get traffic violators to pay their fines ever since the introduction of the e-challan facility in the city in 2016. Under the e-challan facility, the traffic police issue rule violation slips and accept fines in digital modes. To bring transparency into the system e-challan was introduced in 2016.

Earlier, policemen used to collect fines on the spot for violation traffic rules. But, now the challan goes directly to the violator of the traffic rules, due to which officials have been facing difficulties in collecting the fine amount.

Earlier in December 2020, the traffic department called up the defaulters and requested them to pay their fines. An amount of about Rs 14 crore was collected from the violators. The traffic department with the help of RTO even cancelled the licenses of several commuters who violated rules regularly.

In the past, the traffic police also asked the RTO not to approve the sale of the vehicle to persons who have any pending fines of traffic violations.

